Chhattisgarh: 'If TS Deo Opposes Coal Mining, No Branch Will Be Touched,' Says CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on June 7 said that if the state's Panchayat and Health Minister TS Singh Deo does not want trees to be cut for mining projects inside the Hasdeo Arand forest area, then not a single branch will be touched.

On June 6, Deo visited the Hasdeo Arand area and met the protesters who were against coal mining and had announced that he will take the first bullet or blow if any action is taken against them.

"If anyone comes yeilding gun and bullets, you call me. I will take the first bullet and you take the second," Deo had said. He also assured that he will go to Delhi and apprise Rahul Gandhi of the "pain and demands" of the locals.

The Chhattisgarh Panchayat and Health Minister visited villages in his constituency Ambikapur that will be affected by coal mine projects for which the state recently gave permission for the felling of trees on forest land.

'There will be no need to take bullet,' says CM Baghel

Speaking to the media at a resort in Nava Raipur, CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "If Singh Deo doesn't want trees to be cut, not even a single branch will be touched. There will be no need to take a bullet. Whoever yields a gun would be the one being shot at."

When asked about BJP's attack over granting permission to mines, CM Baghel said, "If the opposition party does not want mining then it should demand from the Centre to cancel the allocation. The allotment of the mines was done by the Centre, which also gives forest and environment clearances. Why are those opposing (the projects) not making the demand (to cancel clearances) to the Centre?"

CM Baghel was at the resort to meet Congress MLAs from Haryana, who have been shifted to prevent cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls, according to sources. However, the party has claimed that the legislators had arrived here for a training session.

Image: Facebook/TS.Baba/Bhupesh Baghel