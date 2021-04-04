Chhattisgarh Maoist Attack: BJP MP Slams CM Baghel For Campaigning In Assam

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP on Sunday lambasted Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for continuing to campaign in Assam even after a deadly encounter between security personnel and Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, alleging that the Chief Minister 'doesn't care.'

Assam BJP MP Dilip Saikia was quoted by ANI saying, "At a time when many security personnel has lost their lives, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is busy in the poll campaign in Assam. He is camping here with government staff and misusing government machinery. Election Commission should investigate this matter."

"Baghel doesn't care about the killing of the jawans. Instead of fulfilling his duties towards Chhattisgarh, the Congress leader is camping in Assam," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter on Saturday and extended their condolences over the martyred jawans in Chhattisgarh.

PM Modi said, "My thoughts are with the families of those martyred while fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh. The sacrifices of the brave martyrs will never be forgotten. May the injured recover at the earliest."

The HM Amit Shah said, "I bow to the sacrifices of our brave security personnel martyred while fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh. Nation will never forget their valor. My condolences are with their families. We will continue our fight against these enemies of peace & progress. May injured recover soon."

5 jawans martyred

Five security personnel were killed and around 31 sustained injuries in a deadly encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday. According to the State Police, around 21 security personnel are missing after the encounter, out of which seven are from CRPF. The police also assured that efforts are being made to find them. 23 injured jawans have been admitted to Bijapur hospital and 7 have been admitted to a Raipur hospital

(With Agency Inputs)

Image : PTI/Twitter/ANI