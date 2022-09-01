Chhattisgarh Minister Courts Controversy; Says 'less Accidents Occur On Bad Roads'

Courting controversy through his shocking remarks on road accidents, Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Minister Premsai Singh Tekam has said that the "number of accidents reduces if the roads are in a poor condition."

The Congress leader who was speaking at a de-addiction drive event on Wednesday made the bizarre comments while speaking to the media in Wadrafnagar in the Balrampur district. While he was earlier seen advocating the consumption of liquor, later while speaking about the poor condition of roads in Wadrafnagar said that the government has received several calls for repair works on the roads and tenders have been also passed for the same. A delay can be because of the rains, he added.

"However, there is one more thing wherever the roads are in poor conditions, accidents have reduced. On the other hand, most of the accidents occur on good roads. Roads should be good but the people should also show restraint, control, and obey rules on the roads. With control, people can stop their addiction to mobile, drugs, and accidents," he further said.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh Min Premsai Singh Tekam says, "...We receive phone calls for repair work but wherever roads are in poor condition fewer accidents occur. Wherever the roads are good,accidents occur every day. Roads should be good but everyone should show restraint..."(31.08) pic.twitter.com/ebH4pGGLRd — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 1, 2022

Meanwhile, another video making rounds from the event also shows the leader speaking about alcohol consumption.

Congress Minister shares tips on drinking alcohol

While addressing the event on Wednesday, Congress leader and Chhattisgarh School Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam said, "There should be self-control. I once went to a meeting where they spoke for & against liquor. One side spoke of its benefits. Liquor should be diluted, there should be a duration (to consume it)."

Further sharing more tips on consuming alcohol, the Minister also said that liquor unites everyone, adding that it should be used during elections.

"Alcohol unites everyone, that's why we drink sometimes... At the time of the election, we and others also use it," the Chhattisgarh Minister said.

(Image: Republic)