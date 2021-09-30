Chhattisgarh MLA Claims 'no Punjab-like Crisis' As Baghel & Deo Camp MLAs Land In Delhi

As factions of both Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo assemble in Delhi, Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh maintained that there was no 'Punjab-like situation' in Chhattisgarh. Talking to ANI on Wednesday, Singh affirmed that there will be no change in CM and that all ministers had the blessings of the high command. The infighting in Congress is due to TS Singh Deo's bid to pique CM Bhupesh Baghel, as per the party's 2.5-year promise.

Brihaspati Singh: 'No change in CM'

7-8 (Congress) MLAs have come to Delhi. Total 15-16 MLAs will come. We will meet Chhattisgarh Congress in charge PL Punia. The party high command, all the MLAs, & the people of Chhattisgarh are satisfied with the performance of CM Bhupesh Baghel. The government can't be destabilized just to satisfy an individual," said Brihaspati Singh to ANI in Delhi. 7-8 MLAs from Baghel camp and Deo's camp have landed up in Delhi to ascertain the political will of the High command. Sources report that additionally 8 MLAs are going to leave for Delhi today - all belonging to the Baghel camp.

The Chhattisgarh crisis

Recently, Health Minister TS Deo Singh visited Delhi on a 'personal visit', reiterating that he has no plans of meeting the Congress high command. He maintained that as no election was to take place in Chhattisgarh, the situation was different. Acknowledging the 2.5 year plan for CM change, Deo said that the decision will be taken based on other considerations. Meanwhile, Congress state chief Mohan Markam refuted any 'political turmoil' in Congress saying, "Govt and party are working in synchronisation".

Ex-party chief Rahul Gandhi is set to arrive in Chhattisgarh next week in a bid to smooth the political infighting happening in Raipur. As per sources, Gandhi may tour Bastar for two days and Sarguja for 1 day. While Deo has repeatedly hinted at his wish to be CM, Baghel on the other hand, has said that he would quit his post whenever either Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi tell him to do so.

In 2018 when Congress trumped the BJP winning 68 of 90 seats, there were four contenders for the post of Chief Minister- Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, and Charandas Mahant. After much brainstorming, Congress narrowed down to TS Deo and Bhupesh Baghel with Rahul Gandhi finally selecting Bhupesh Baghel for the top post. Sources said that Congress had agreed to divide the CM tenure between the two with each ruling 2.5 years. With Baghel now completing two-and-a-half years in his tenure, TS Singh Deo has already told Congress to hand over the top post to him within two months, as per the agreed formula. Chhattisgarh is set to go to polls in 2023.