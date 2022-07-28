Chhattisgarh: No-confidence Against Govt Defeated; CM Avers 'BJP Has No Topics To Discuss'

In a sigh of relief for the Congress party, the no-confidence motion moved by BJP against the Bhupesh Baghel-led government in Chhattisgarh was defeated by a voice vote on Wednesday. During the heated debate on the floor of the Legislative Assembly, Leader of Opposition Dharam Lal Kaushik presented an 84-point charge sheet against the state government over infighting, alleged corruption and non-fulfilment of poll promises. Initiating the discussion, BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal referred to the rivalry between CM Bhupesh Baghel and Minister TS Singh Deo.

Explaining that the no-confidence motion was tabled as Deo had himself expressed no-confidence in the Chhattisgarh CM, BJP's Brijmohan Agrawal was quoted as saying by PTI, “Why didn’t the chief minister expel that minister? The CM does not have the courage. Even the minister did not have courage and wanted to stick to the Cabinet."

Deo who relinquished the Panchayat and Rural Development department on July 16 remained absent during the Assembly proceedings. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Congress president and MLA Mohan Markam said the state government has fulfilled 30 out of its 36 poll promises in the last three-and-a-half years. Speaking to the media later, Baghel contended that BJP moved a no-trust motion as it didn't have any topics to discuss.

A no-confidence motion was given by the Opposition (BJP) during the state's Assembly session today, as they didn't have any topics to discuss; it was very disappointing. Our MPs kept the stance with power: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel pic.twitter.com/fXma6W9sMk — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 27, 2022

Congress infighting in Chhattisgarh

In the last 5 years of the Raman Singh-led government, Bhupesh Baghel functioned as the Congress state president while Deo was the Leader of Opposition. Thereafter, Congress swept the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly election by winning 68 out of 90 seats while BJP was reduced to a mere 15 seats. However, the party faced a tough task in selecting the Chief Minister as 4 contenders for the top post- Baghel, Deo, Charandas Mahant and Tamradhwaj Sahu. At this juncture, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi reportedly proposed a formula via which Baghel would become the CM and Deo would take over two and a half years later.

The dissent in the Deo camp has been brewing ever since Baghel refused to abide by this purported agreement even as the two-and-a-half-year deadline elapsed. In August 2021, the CM invited the Congress' top brass' displeasure after he brought over 40 MLAs with him to Delhi to demonstrate his support. On September 24, 2021, Deo publicly acknowledged the existence of a rotational CM formula and refused to rule out a change in guard.

On October 2, 2021, Baghel was appointed as the AICC senior observer for the upcoming Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh leading to speculation that the Congress top brass still has faith in his leadership. The rift between the two senior Congress leaders came to the fore again when Deo gave up one portfolio and took a veiled swipe at the functioning of the government. In his resignation letter, he said that he was unable to fulfil the targets set for the rural development department as per the poll manifesto, given the "current scenario".