Chhattisgarh Political Crisis Escalates; More MLAs Head To Delhi In Baghel-Deo Tug-of-war

Parallel to the political crisis in Punjab, trouble is mounting for the Congress in Chhattisgarh as well, as in a recent development, sources have told Republic that around 25 MLAs have been camping in Delhi and 15 more will be landing on Saturday, to push the Congress High Command to let CM Baghel stay in office beyond the 2.5 years CM tenure-split formula.

The power shift formula, which required Baghal to be Chhattisgarh CM for a pre-decided period of 2.5 years and then hand over to another, has not fructified, triggering a rift within the party and TS Singh Deo's camp.

TS Singh Deo says Rahul Gandhi on his side

Chhattisgarh Health Minister and CM-aspirant TS Singh Deo, however, claims that the tug-of-war in the party was not as it was being portrayed. On the speculations regarding leadership change in the state, TS Deo maintained, "The high command will take decision according to the current situation, no new situation has emerged." While making these claims, TS Singh Deo had attested that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on his side and had promised to accord all support to him.

Does Rahul Gandhi support TS Deo while Priyanka supports Baghel?

More than a dozen Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs reached Delhi on Wednesday with the demand that Bhupesh Baghel should continue as the Chief Minister of the state. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel while sending off a message to his supporters claimed that he had a word with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, stating that she had assured him full support. As factions of both Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo assemble in Delhi leaving the people of Chhattisgarh, whom they represent, reports have suggested that the return of Congress MLAs from Delhi has been postponed with the MLAs being asked to stay in Delhi. Sources have mentioned that on Friday night, about 10 more MLAs would be leaving for Delhi by flight. There are about 23 Chhattisgarh MLAs in Delhi already.

The Chhattisgarh crisis

Recently, Health Minister TS Deo Singh travelled to Delhi on a 'personal visit', reiterating that he has no plans of meeting the Congress high command. He maintained that as no election was to take place in Chhattisgarh, the situation was different. Acknowledging the 2.5-year plan for CM change, Deo said that the decision will be taken based on other considerations. Meanwhile, Congress state chief Mohan Markam refuted any 'political turmoil' in Congress saying, "Govt and party are working in synchronisation".

Image Credits - TS Singh Deo