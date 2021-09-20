Chhattisgarh Political Crisis: TS Singh Deo Leaves For Delhi To Meet Congress Top Brass

Amid reports of a rejig in Chhattisgarh leadership, state health minister T S Singh Deo left for Delhi on Monday. As per sources, Deo will meet the Congress high command ahead of Bhupesh Baghel's expected resignation. The leader was seen leaving for the national capital from the Raipur Airport. The political crisis has erupted in the aftermath of a collision between the two camps led by Baghel and Deo over the party's promise to divide the Chief Ministership for 2.5-years.

It is important to mention that CM Baghel visited Delhi twice last week and held talks with the Congress high command while Deo returned from the National Capital on Saturday. This is his second visit in a span of a few days. After his last meeting, the Health Minister had chosen to keep silent on the details of the meeting, however, stated that the high command had heard the matter and different issues had been discussed.

"They have heard us out. The final decision they will take. Different issues were discussed. There was a whole-hearted discussion with the high command regarding that. We also listened to their opinions. The whole matter is with the high command and the final decision lies with them," he told reporters at the airport.

Baghel gathers loyalists

T S Singh's visit to the high command assumes significance since it comes after Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel gathered his loyalists and instructed all Congress MLAs to reach Raipur. On Sunday, 36 loyalists vowed to resign in support of the incumbent CM. 20 MLAs including Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu attended a meeting at Bhupesh Baghel's residence. Sources state that Baghel supporters have coined the slogan 'Kaka, Aap sangharsh karo, 36 MLAs ka istafa aap ke saath hai' (Kaka, you fight, 36 MLAs are ready to resign). Sources state that the Chief Minister is in 'confrontation mode' for the next 72 hours.

Sources have also reported that former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is set to arrive in Chhattisgarh this week in a bid to smoothen out the tussle between the party. Gandhi may tour Bastar for two days and Sarguja for 1 day. Baghel has reportedly stated that he would quit his post if either Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi tell him to do so.