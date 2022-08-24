Chhattisgarh: Protest Breaks Out Against Bhupesh Baghel Govt; BJYM, BJP Leaders Detained

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), were detained in Raipur as they took out a massive protest against the Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday. In the visuals from the protest, the BJYM members can be seen breaching the barricades and raising slogans against Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his government, as police used water canons to stop them.

"If there's no struggle, no trouble, then what's the fun in living? The largest of storms calm when there is a fiery spirit in your heart," read a post on the BJYM's official Twitter handle. The pictures showed the BJP's youth wing President Tejashwi Surya among others. In the protest that took place at Raipur Municipal Corporation, senior BJP leaders, including party's state in-charge D Purandeswari, party's state chief Arun Sao and former chief minister Raman Singh were also present.

BJYM's attack on Congress' mafia raj in Chhattisgarh

Addressing the media, earlier in the day, BJYM President Tejasvi Surya said, "In the history of Chhattisgarh, this is the largest movement against the corrupt and insensitive Bhupesh Baghel government. There is 'mafia raj' in every department, every ministry of this government. Unemployment, corruption and crime against every section, including women, are on the rise. Therefore, lakhs of youth from across the state and national office-bearers are protesting."