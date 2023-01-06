Chhattisgarh Quota Bills: Guv Delaying Assent Under BJP Pressure, Claims CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday accused Governor Anusuiya Uikey of acting under pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly delaying in giving assent to two bills passed in the state Assembly on reservations in jobs and education.

The Assembly had passed the Chhattisgarh Public Service (Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes Reservation) Amendment Bill and Chhattisgarh Educational Institutions (Reservation in admission) Amendment Bill on December 2, but they are yet to get the assent of the governor even after a month.

झारखंड विधानसभा द्वारा आरक्षण का कुल प्रतिशत 50 से 77 किए जाने का अनुमोदन किया गया जिसे वहाँ के राज्यपाल द्वारा एटॉर्नी जनरल को उनके अभिमत हेतु भेजा गया।



कर्नाटक सरकार द्वारा आरक्षण का प्रतिशत 50 से 56 किए जाने हेतु तैयार अध्यादेश का वहाँ के राज्यपाल द्वारा अनुमोदन कर दिया गया। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) January 6, 2023

In a tweet on Friday evening, Baghel said, "Contrary to public sentiments, the governor has been raising questions over the bills 'unanimously' passed by the assembly and unnecessarily stalling it under pressure from BJP leaders. Why is there discrimination against people of Chhattisgarh if there is one nation and one constitution?"

"The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly approved the total percentage of reservation from 50 to 77, which was sent by the Governor there to the Attorney General for the opinion. Similarly the ordinance prepared by the Government of Karnataka to increase the quota from 50 to 56 percent was approved by the Governor there," he said in another tweet.

As per the two bills, Scheduled Tribes will get a quota of 32 per cent, Other Backward Classes 27 per cent, Scheduled Castes 13 percent and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 4 per cent, which will take the overall quota percentage in Chhattisgarh to 76 per cent.