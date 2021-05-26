Chhattisgarh Refutes Centre's High COVID Vaccine Wastage Claim: 'Send Your Team To Probe'

Amidst the report of high vaccine wastage in various states including Chhatisgarh, the state's Health Minister TS Singh Deo rapped the central government and refuted the claims. The Central Government on Wednesday released the data of vaccine wastage by top states which included Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. In the Centre's report, the other three states included Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, and Madhya Pradesh with maximum vaccine wastage.

Total vaccination wastage in India is as high as 37.3% as per the data provided by the union health ministry. Meanwhile, data which was published by the Central Government in April stated that the top five states with the least vaccine wastage include Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised Kerala for zero wastage of the COVID-19 vaccine.

'Centre can send its own team'

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TN Singh Deo on Wednesday dismissed the Centre's claim that the state was reporting a high wastage of COVID-19 vaccines. TN Singh Deo was quoted by ANI who said, "The Central government has set up a different portal to collect COVID vaccination data. They are directly contacting the vaccination centres instead of the state government. And if the team at the vaccination centre fails to upload the data on the portal, then the Centre is stating that the whole lot has been wasted."

Targeting the Centre, he said: "This is not how a government should work. They must acquire full information and should write a report if they have not received any information."

He further claimed that the portal is showing as high as 80 per cent of COVID vaccine wastage in some centers. "They are calling it vaccine wastage without getting proper data. If the Centre government does not believe us, it can send its own team for a probe. Their intention is not right and these statements are politically motivated," he said suggesting the Centre should close the portal.

Jharkhand Rejects Centre's Vaccine Wastage Report

Apart from the Chhatisgarh government, Jharkhand too joined the chorus and slammed the report of the central government of vaccine wastage. Jharkhand Chief Ministers' Office (CMO) said that the state's vaccine wastage proportion is only 4.65%. "As per total vaccine doses availability with Govt on Jharkhand till today, the current Vaccine Wastage proportion is only 4.65%. Vaccination data could not be fully updated to the central Co-Win Server/ Platform due to technical difficulties/glitches & the updation is in process," tweeted Jharkhand CMO.

No COVID19 vaccine wastage- Jammu & Kashmir Health Department

Jammu and Kashmir Health Department on Wednesday said that the data shown by the Union Government about the wastage of the Coronavirus vaccine in the Union Territory is due to ‘some technical snag’ and the same will be rectified by end of this week. Dr. Shahid Hussain, Nodal Officer Vaccination J&K while speaking to Republic World said, “Till date, Jammu and Kashmir has administered more than 30 lakh COVID19 vaccine doses starting from 16 January. Vaccination was started with Health Care Workers, Front line workers, and extended to 60 years and above & 45+ people with co-morbidities and later to all population of 45 plus population. As of today, Covishield Vaccine wastage is 1.7% which is good as compared to other states. Data of some batches of COVAXIN was not uploaded due to some technical reasons and our teams are working round the clock to rectify the same and have bought wastage percentage to 5.9% as of today morning. Hopefully, By the end of this week, it will be normal”.

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI)