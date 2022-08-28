Chhattisgarh: Singh Deo Says 'state Govt Has No Money' In Video; Then Pins Blame On Centre

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raman Singh on Sunday slammed Bhupesh Baghel's government after a video of state health minister TS Singh Deo saying the government has no funds went viral.

In the video shared by Singh, Deo is allegedly seen talking to some people, who are demanding a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA). "I can understand what you are saying but the government has no money. This could cost Rs 5000 to Rs 6000 crore but this is out of the government's limit. The government is giving you Rs 40,000 crore but we can't give additional Rs 5,000 crore."

Sharing the clip, the BJP leader alleged that the mismanagement of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has made Chhattisgarh bankrupt. "There is neither money to pay salaries nor to fulfil the promises of the manifesto. Bhupesh Baghel is Mr Bantadhar of Chhattisgarh!"

'I apologise for choice of words', says Deo

After the video went viral, TS Singh Deo apologised for the choice of words and blamed the Centre for financial non-cooperation. He claimed that more than Rs 20,000 crore is pending with the Central government.

"I have made a big mistake in the choice of words, for which I apologise, but the financial non-cooperation of the Central Government remains a hindrance in spending more on the Government. Today, more than Rs 20,000 crore of the people of Chhattisgarh is pending with the Centre, please cooperate for this in favour of the people of the state," the Congress leader said.

शब्दों के चयन में मुझसे बड़ी त्रुटि हुई है, जिसपर मैं खेद व्यक्त करता हूं मगर छग सरकार को और अधिक खर्च करने में केंद्र सरकार का आर्थिक असहयोग बाधा बना हुआ है।

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Wednesday protested against the Congress government, accusing it of being steeped in corruption and allowing "mafia raj" to flourish in the state. They also claimed that unemployment has been increasing in the state.