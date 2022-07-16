Chhattisgarh: TS Deo Resigns As Panchayat & Rural Work Min; To Hold On To Other Ministries

Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo on July 16 resigned from the Panchayat and Rural development department, one of the five portfolios held by him in the CM Bhupesh Baghel cabinet.

However, the senior Congress leader will remain the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Commercial Tax (GST) and Twenty Point Implementation departments.

Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singhdeo resigns from the post of state's Panchayat & Rural Development Minister pic.twitter.com/eG7oiIocMl — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022

In a letter to CM Bhupesh Baghel, Deo said that he is sad that no houses were built for eight lakh people in the state under Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana as funds were not disbursed. He also expressed his sadness over Mukhyamantri Samagra Gram Vikas Yojana.

"Seeking the hard work of Mahatma Gandhi NREGA workers, a proposal was made to raise pay but finance department refused the proposal. I have talked to you (CM Baghel) in this regard several times," Deo said.

"I'm now freeing myself from the Panchayat and Rural Development. I will handle my other ministries with full ability and allegiance," he said.

TS Singh Deo decided to disassociate from the Panchayat and Rural Development Ministry on Friday night. "After considering it thoroughly today, I am sending my resignation to the Chief Minister," he had told PTI.

The Chhattisgarh Minister, who represents the Ambikapur assembly constituency in the Surguja region, is known as the political rival of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the state Congress.

