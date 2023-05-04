Chhattisgarh: Will Think About It If Need Arises, Says CM Baghel On Bajrang Dal 'ban'

A day after the Congress announced in its election manifesto in the poll-bound state Karnataka, action will be taken as per law against organisations like Bajrang Dal including banning them on the premise they spread hatred, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister also supported the move. He stated the Chhattisgarh state government will also think about similar action against the Hindu organisation. Notably, the grand old party Congress had mentioned in its manifesto announced on May 2 that it may ban the Hindu outfit Bajrang Dal if it is voted to power in Karnataka, which goes to the polls on May 10. The results will be announced on May 13.

Bhupesh Baghel was talking to the media after inaugurating the 18th Chhattisgarh Young Scientist Congress 2023 at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Auditorium in Raipur. When asked about whether Chhattisgarh will consider a ban on the Sangh Pariwar outfit Bajrang Dal, CM Baghel said the Bajrangis did engage in disruptive activities in the state but we managed to rein in their actions. If required we will think about it (banning it).

CM said, “Bajrangis did create some disturbances here but we controlled them. If required we will think about it (banning it)." Bajrang Dal has often courted controversies over vigilante action. Bajrang is another name for Lord Hanuman and the outfit's insignia carries the picture of the deity.

Cannot link it with every state

However, Chhattisgarh CM also added the manifesto in the Karnataka elections has been drafted keeping in mind the ground situation in Karnataka and it cannot be taken as a template to be applied in every state. He gave the example of Narendra Modi announcing providing milk in the state of Karnataka however he stated BJP doesn't have similar schemes in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Notably Bhupesh Baghel on May 3 posted a video on Twitter of a minor boy purportedly abusing him with the CM claiming that he was a worker of the Bajrang Dal. He posted the video on his Twitter handle hours after he stated the Congress government in Chhattisgarh may consider banning the Hindu outfit in the state.

भगवान राम का नाम लेने से परहेज कर रहा ये बच्चा मुझे गाली दे रहा है. यह बजरंग दल का सदस्य है.



धर्म की आड़ में इन लोगों ने हमारे बच्चों को क्या बना दिया है देखिए.



मैं इस बच्चे के उज्ज्वल भविष्य की कामना करता हूँ.



ईश्वर सभी बच्चों को हनुमान जी की तरह ज्ञानवान और बलवान बनाए. pic.twitter.com/ATJZJiWQ41 — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 3, 2023

The Bajrang Dal has announced mass Hanuman Chanting programs in Karnataka today (May 4) in all temples in the state at 7 pm.

