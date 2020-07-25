Chhotu Vasava Condemns Naxal Arrests; Ram Temple Inauguration

Less than 24 hours after Anti -Terror Squad (ATS) busted a naxal ring in the state, the tribal leader Chhotu Vasava has now come out and condemned it.

He has stated that the people who raise their voices against the present-day government will be tagged as a naxal or a terrorist and will be dismissed accordingly. "No one is allowed to raise their voices. There are a lot of people who are protesting, who are even a meek voice of dissent, they are targeted. In fact, those people are made into terrorists and naxalite," Vasava stated in a video he made for sharing his thoughts.

Apart from this, Vasava who has been fighting for the tribal rights and Schedule 5 of the Constitution of India to be implemented, also stated that the people who are vulnerable like the tribals are also targeted and are not given their rights.

Moreover, Vasava also made statements about the Ram Temple and said that the major event going to take place on August 5, is condemnable. That, Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minister is himself going to be at Ayodhya to mark the beginning of the construction of the temple in the middle of a global pandemic is condemnable.

"At a time when people are starving and dying, there are not enough beds in the hospital, not enough resources for people to get basic needs, and our Prime Minister is going to this function. In fact, he is going to keep a gold brick for starting the construction. At a time like this, even God will get embarrassed that people are dying and politicians are doing all this," said Chhotu Vasava.

