'What If...': Chidambaram Conjures Scenario Based On US President To Attack RSS

Slamming RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'Hindu society' comment, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, on Saturday, asked that would RSS accept if all in the US are declared Christians while addressing a gathering in Thiruvananthapuram. Citing what if the Queen says all are English in the UK, he reiterated that all were Indians, not Hindus. The Congress is currently celebrating its 135th foundation day on December 28.

"Mohan Bhagwat says that all 130 crore people are Hindus. Suppose in America President announces one day all the people in their state is Christian will you accept it? If Queen say in the UK all are English, how will you react? We are Indians, not Hindus," he said.

In the course of his speech he also slammed Home Minister for challenging former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on amended Citizenship Act. He claimed that Shah had not answered a single question in both parliamentary houses during the debate adding that 'Everying is wrong about this law'. On Friday, Shah said, "I challenge Rahul Baba from here to show even one clause in the act that has provision for taking away the citizenship of anyone".

P Chidambaram in Thiruvananthapuram: Mr. Amit Shah must go back and listen to the debates in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, he did not answer a single question and now he is challenging Mr.Rahul Gandhi for a debate on it. Everything is wrong about this law. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct

Earlier on Wednesday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the Sangh regards the 130 crore population of India as Hindu society, irrespective of their religion and culture. People who have the nationalistic spirit and respect the culture of Bharat and its heritage are Hindus and RSS considers the 130 crore people of the country as Hindus, claimed Bhagwat. He added that the entire society was theirs and Sangh aims to build such a united society.

"....The son of mother India, whether he may speak any language, from any region, follow any form of worship or not believing in worship of any is a Hindu... In this regard, for Sangh all the 130 crore people of India are Hindu society," he said.

This comment has been slammed by BJP ally RPI chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale saying that Bhagwat should have said that all are Hindustanis, not Hindus as previously all were Buddhists during Ashoka's reign. Similarly, CPI(M)leader Brinda Karat requested Bhagwat to read the Constitution first before making such public statements. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that RSS wants to destroy the fabric of the nation. He added that India's Constitution guarantees that it follows no religion.

