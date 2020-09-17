Chidambaram Accuses Centre Of Adopting Conflicting Stance On Chinese Aggression At LAC

On Thursday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram hit out at the Modi government for its purported conflicting stand on the faceoff with China at the LAC. The Rajya Sabha MP was referring to MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai’s response to an unstarred question wherein the latter stated that no infiltration has been reported along the Indo-China border during the last 6 months. On the other hand, Chidambaram claimed that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had warned China to “return on the border”.

The LAC faceoff was exacerbated when 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15, followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August. There are friction points in Eastern Ladakh, Gogra, Kongka La and Pangong Lake's north and south banks. The Centre has consistently rubbished the Congress party’s claim that China has intruded into Indian territory during the faceoff period.

MoS Home tells Parliament that “no infiltration has been reported along the India-China border in the last six months” — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 17, 2020

Read: Rajnath Singh Takes On China In Rajya Sabha; Tells Beijing India's Forces Are Prepared

Defence Minister and Foreign Minister warn China that it should vacate its aggression for peace and tranquility to return on the border



Makes you wonder whether we have TWO governments or ONE under PM Modi — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 17, 2020

Read: Raised Chinese Firm's Surveillance On '10000 Indians' With China, Formed Panel: Jaishankar

Statement on LAC faceoff

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement on the LAC situation in both the Houses of Parliament. He affirmed that the Armed Forces were capable of facing any challenge from China. While acknowledging that the situation at the LAC is very different both in terms of the scale of troops involve and the number of friction points, he reiterated India's commitment for a peaceful resolution of the dispute. Observing that the violent conduct of Chinese troops was a violation of all past agreements, he informed the MPs that India has done counter deployments in the area to safeguard the border.

Singh conceded that the LAC boundary issue remains unresolved due to the reluctance of China to recognise the traditional and customary alignment of the border. Furthermore, he added that China is in the illegal occupation of 38,000 sq. km in Ladakh apart from 5,180 sq. km of Indian territory in PoK ceded by Pakistan in 1963. He explained that both sides continued to have a differing perception about the LAC over the last many decades. There are friction points in Eastern Ladakh, Gogra, Kongka La and Pangong Lake's north and south banks.

Read: Amid LAC Faceoff, Indo-China Trade Deficit Reduces To $5.48 Billion In April-June 2020