Chidambaram Appalled At 'no Shortage' Remarks By Harsh Vardhan & UP CM, Calls For 'revolt'

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and UP CM Yogi Adityanath for their comments on the COVID-19 crisis. He took umbrage over Harsh Vardhan's recent assertions that there is no shortage of either oxygen, vaccines, and Remdesivir. Moreover, the former Union Minister came down heavily on the UP CM's recent statements that there is no shortage of oxygen in the state.

This has drawn a lot of flak amid the huge surge in daily COVID-19 cases and deaths in Uttar Pradesh. He wrote on Twitter, "Are all the television channels telecasting fake visuals? Are all the newspaper stories incorrect? Are all the doctors lying? Are all the family members making false statements? Are all the visuals and photographs fake?" In a rather sharp reaction, Chidambaram called upon the people to "revolt" against the government for assuming that all Indians are "fools".

People must revolt against a government that is assuming all the people of India are fools — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 28, 2021

Centre files affidavit pertaining to COVID-19 situation

There are 29,78,709 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 1,48,17,371 patients have been discharged and 2,01,187 fatalities have been reported. Owing to a continuous rise in cases, many hospitals across the country are witnessing a shortage of beds, oxygens, and key drugs such as Remdesivir. A day earlier, the Centre submitted an affidavit in Supreme Court in the suo moto plea on issues related to the COVID-19 situation in India. As per the affidavit, PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are directly involved in augmenting oxygen supply on a war footing.

It stated that more medical oxygen is being made available every day keeping in mind potential future requirements as well. Moreover, it stressed that the political executive has personally intervened to boost the O2 production via all available sources within India and importing oxygen from abroad. The affidavit listed other steps in this regard such as issuing licenses to industrial gas manufacturers to produce oxygen, enhanced production in steel plants, restrictions on industrial use of oxygen, augmentation in the availability of tankers, commissioning of PSA plants, augmentation of availability of cylinders and transportation of O2 by Rail and Air.

In a veiled reference to the oxygen shortage witnessed in some parts of India such as Delhi, the affidavit stressed that the medical O2 in any country cannot be "unlimited". It submitted that the sheer magnitude of this unprecedented surge itself brings with it certain "inbuilt limitations" in terms of available resources which need to be professionally augmented and utilised. Additionally, it assured that the production of Remdesivir is being ramped up.