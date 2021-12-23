Chidambaram Cites 'real Definition' Of Press Freedom In India After Govt Rejects 142 Rank

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed the Centre on Thursday after I&B Minister Anurag Thakur disagreed with India's ranking on the 'World Press Freedom Index' citing "lack of clear definition of press freedom" among other reasons. As per the 2021 index, India retained the 142nd rank among 180 countries across the globe in press freedom.

Taking a dig at the government over the ranking, Chidambaram said, "the definition (of press freedom in India) is quite simple and obvious: Press Freedom is the freedom that was taken away by the Modi government."

The Congress leader claimed that the voices of several news media companies and journalists were being muzzled by the BJP government. He also cites two media companies that were being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate had the Income Tax Department in separate cases.

Chidambaram asked the Modi government to restore freedom, in order to improve India's ranking in the Press Freedom Index.

India ranked 142/180 Nations in World Press Freedom Index

Published every year since 2002, the World Press Freedom Index ranks 180 countries according to the level of freedom available to journalists. It is based on an evaluation of pluralism, independence of the media, quality of the legislative framework, and safety of journalists in each nation. However, the ranking is not a reflection of the quality of journalism in that particular country.

In his written reply to a question on India being placed at 142 out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur said that the Centre disagrees with the ranking for several reasons like "very low sample size and little or no weightage to fundamentals of democracy".

Thakur also expressed doubt on the methodology adopted by the publisher of the report calling it "questionable and non-transparent". He added that the Union government does not subscribe to its "views and country rankings" as there is a "lack of clear definition of press freedom".

Image: PTI