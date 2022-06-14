Former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram lambasted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led-central government over ED summons to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and said that they are misusing laws.

Speaking to ANI over the ED summons, P Chidambaram said, "We are protesting against the misuse of the law. If ED follows the law, we have no problem. But ED is not following the laws. This is a PMLA act, now this creates an offence in money laundering." Stating further that the investigating agencies must register a case under the PMLA law, he said, “Only after that PMLA investigation can start. So we asked simple questions. 1. What is the scheduled offence? To which there is no answer. Which police agency has registered an FIR? There is no answer. Give us a copy of the FIR, there is no answer." "In absence of the scheduled offence, in absence of a police agency registering an FIR, where is the question of the ED investigating under the PMLA? Obviously, they are not following the law. And in a democracy, we are entitled to protest," Chidambaram said. Speaking about the charges on Gandhis, he said that every transaction between Young India and the Associated Journal is recorded in the income tax return on the balance sheet of the company. Slamming the ruling-BJP government, the former union minister said, "Is that any BJP leader against whom the ED has registered a case in last 4-5 years? This law applies to the whole of India, why it is only applied to the opposition leaders?"

Will the learned spokespersons of the BJP please answer ToR following the questions:



1. Which is the 'scheduled offence' under PMLA that has triggered an investigation by ED?



2. Which police agency has registered an FIR in respect of the scheduled offence? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 14, 2022

High drama in Delhi over Rahul Gandhi's grilling

In a show of strength, a large number of Congress workers gathered outside the ED office in Delhi on Monday to express their 'solidarity' with Gandhi. Holding placards of "Rahul Gandhi no fear!", protesters sloganeered in favour of the Wayanad MP. Some protesters were even wounded in police action to prevent them from gate-crashing the ED headquarters along with Rahul Gandhi, who walked with a huge crowd to reach there for deposition.

By the evening of June 13, Delhi police detained 459 Congress workers including party leaders Ashok Gehlot, Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Deepender Hooda. The police said legal action was taken against the protestors who violated section 144.

Congress has also staged a protest on Tuesday as Rahul Gandhi re-appeared for questioning in relation to the National Herald scam case. His statement is being recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who had contracted COVID-19 last week, has also been asked to appear before the ED on June 23.