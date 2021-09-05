Chidambaram Claims Centre Selling Off Assets Under Monetisation Policy, Calls It 'Daylight

Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram fired a salvo on the Central government on Sunday, calling its National Monetisation Pipeline scheme a "daylight robbery". Attending a two-day national executive meeting of the Indian Youth Congress in Goa, Chidambaram said the BJP government was handing over India's 70-year old assets to a 'select few' under the plan.

Under the National Monetisation Pipeline, the government plans to raise Rs 6 lakh crore till 2025 by leasing out state-owned strategic assets in sectors such as power, road and railways to private entities.

"Congress never sold off strategic asset. The Modi government's National Monetisation Pipeline scheme is daylight robbery. Whatever has been created by the governments of the country in the last 70 years is being given in the hands of a select few. People should be aware of this menace and oppose it," he said.

The Congress veteran asked the government to make public the current revenue it earns from the assets that it plans to lease out. “Has the government calculated the difference between the current undisclosed revenue and the expected revenue of Rs 6 lakh crore over four years?” he asked. “If so, what is the difference between the two amounts every year during the four years?” he questioned.

The former minister also said that there was no consultation in the Parliament on this policy. "There was no debate in Parliament. The government would never allow discussion on the issue," he said.

Chidambaram, who has been appointed as the Congress election observer for Goa Assembly elections next year, was addressing workers youth party workers on Sunday. He called upon the national office bearers and state party presidents from all over the country to play an important role in the election-going states, making them aware of the reality of the current burning issues of the country.

The opposition has gone full throttle to condemn the government’s latest Monetisation policy. Earlier, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP-led national government of "putting India up for sale".

TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee has also termed the launch of the centre’s policy as a “shocking and unfortunate decision.” She alleged that the money raised by selling those assets will be used during elections against opposition parties. Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav hit out at the NDA government saying that his party 'will fight against any attempt to turn democratic India into an East India Company conglomerate.'

Govt launches National Monetisation Pipeline worth Rs 6,00,000 Cr

On August 23, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that will unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from power to road and railways. "Asset monetisation does not involve selling of land and it is about monetising brownfield assets," she said. Projects have been identified across sectors, with roads, railways and power being the top segments.

"NMP estimates aggregate monetisation potential of Rs 6 lakh crores through core assets of central government over the four-year period from FY 2022 to FY 2025. Ownership of assets will remain with the government and there will be a mandatory hand-back. Asset monetisation will unlock resources and lead to value unlocking," she said.

(With inputs from agency)