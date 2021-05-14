Chidambaram Coins 'three Faces Of Govt' On Centre's Varying Stance On Vaccine Patents

Highlighting the Centre's varying stance on vaccine patents, ex-Union Minister P Chidambaram on Friday, slammed the govt asking 'Do you trust this government to do anything to protect your life and livelihood?'. Chidambaram stated that India along with South Africa have been urging WTO to suspend IPR (patent rights) for Covid vaccines, but in the Supreme Court the Centre stated that bringing vaccine patents under statutory regime will be 'counter productive'. Then, in a U-turn, the NITI Aayog has now pushed for manufacturing of Covaxin by other private manufacturers, pointed out Chidambaram, terming Centre 'three-faced'.

Chidambaram terms Centre three-faced on vaccine patents

We have heard of double-faced, but this government has three faces.



Face 1: India joins South Africa and tells the world that IPR (patent rights) for Covid vaccines must be suspended — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 14, 2021

India to manufacture 216 crore doses in Aug-Dec

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry announced that the nation would manufacture 216 crore doses of COVID vaccines in India for the Indians between August to December 2021. The 216 crore doses include 75 crore doses of Covishield, 55 crore doses of Covaxin, 30 crore doses of Bio E Sub Vaccine, 20 crore doses of SII's Novavax, 15.6 crore doses of Russia's Sputnik amongst others. With this addition, India would have over 2 billion doses of COVID vaccines available in the coming months.

The Centre also stated that additionally, other foreign COVID vaccines may also become available in the coming future. While addressing a press conference yesterday Niti Aayog's VK Paul shared that the government was in touch with Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J manufacturers asking them if they wanted to supply vaccines to India. A reply from them would be sought by the third quarter of 2021, as per the official.

Recently, the Biden administration said that it was looking at joint production of Johnson and Johnson’s Covid vaccine in India on Tuesday. Addressing a briefing, Daniel B Smith, Charge d’Affaires of the US Embassy, said that there were some 'private-sector production talks' but was unsure as to when these plans will fructify. The White House said that the US plans to share 60 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine globally as soon as they become available and India expected a significant chunk of the total stockpile. The Biden administration has also announced lifting vaccine patents at the WTO, but is yet to fructify.