Chidambaram Criticises PM Modi For Not Meeting Agitating Farmers Amid Impasse

Amidst the farm agitation which has been ongoing for nearly three months now, former Union Minister P. Chidambaram took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign rallies in poll-bound Assam and Kerala. The veteran Congress leader remarked that the PM could travel across States but failed to meet the agitating farmers camping at the borders of the national capital nearly '20 kms' away from the PMO. Chidambaram also highlighted the growth of the agriculture sector which has been pegged at 3.9 per cent for the October-December quarter as he attacked the Centre for rewarding the agitators by treating them like 'enemies of the state'.

Taking to Twitter, P. Chidambaram also opined that while PM Modi claims that all farmers enjoy the Minimum Selling Price (MSP) when in reality only 6 per cent of the farmers are able to sell their produce at MSP.

'PM travels from Kerala to Assam...'

The reward to the farm sector for growing at 3.9% in a recession year is to treat the protesting farmers as if they were enemies of the state



The PM travels from Kerala to Assam but does not have the time or inclination to travel 20 kms to meet the farmers on the border of Delhi — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 27, 2021

Yet he will claim that he has doubled the farmers’ income



He will also claim that all farmers get MSP when the truth is only 6% of farmers are able to sell at MSP — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 27, 2021

Chidambaram's criticism against the Centre comes amid the halt in discussions between the farmers' unions and the government over the three agrarian laws. The discussions took hit after 11 rounds in the aftermath of the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor rally in New Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day which saw the historic Red Fort get vandalised by miscreants. Several Delhi Police personnel had also sustained injuries as they attempted to control the situation.

'Govt ready to resume talks': Tomar

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said that the government is ready to resume talks with protesting farmers if they respond to its offer to put the three contentious farm laws on hold for a one-and-a-half-year and work out the difference during that time through a joint committee. Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Tomar said the government is committed to the interest of farmers and agriculture, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is making efforts to double farmers' income and strengthen the Indian agriculture sector.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at Delhi borders for around three months, seeking repeal of three new laws and a legal guarantee of the MSP. Farmer groups have alleged that these laws will end the mandi and MSP procurement systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, even as the government has rejected these apprehensions as misplaced. On January 11, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the three laws till further orders and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the impasse. Bhartiya Kisan Union President Bhupinder Singh Mann had recused himself from the committee appointed by the apex court.

