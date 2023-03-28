Chidambaram Ducks Queries On US Meddling In Rahul Disqualification, Pushes Republic's Mic

Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram pushed Republic's mic, evading questions on his stand over US' recent intervention in ex-Wayand MP Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha.

Chidambaram pushed away the Republic reporter's mic and turned to the other side to escape camera when he was questioned about his party's take on America's intervention in India's internal matter.

P Chidambaram pushes away Republic mic, evades questions on US intervention

However, Chidambaram's reaction indicates that the Congress party is truly divided over its stand on the matter. So far, many Congress leaders have expressed different opinions on US's recent remark on Rahul's disqualification, with some supporting the US while others criticising America for unnecessarily entering into India's internal issues.

Congress divided over US intervention and Rahul Gandhi

Today, Republic TV confronted ex-Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat, who did not condemn the US' intervention into India's internal matter but rather said "we can't stop anyone", indicating that he supports what the US deputy spokesperson said on Indian democracy.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and ex-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan expressed that Congress is "not seeking any support from the United States", deviating from his party members' opinion.

Whereas, Chhattisgarh CM Bupesh Baghel supported US' move. Baghel said the democracy in India is in danger and "we’re getting support from both inside (like-minded opposition parties) and outside (the US)".

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Maken was confronted by Republic TV on the issue, saying "India is capable of handling internal issues" and that the country needs no external intervention.

Image: PTI