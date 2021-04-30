Chidambaram Hails SC's Intervention On Vaccine Pricing & Licensing; Awaits Govt's Response

Hailing the Supreme Court's intervention on the COVID crisis, ex-FM Chidambaram on Friday, pointed out that the Centre had brushed aside the Congress' concerns regarding vaccine prices and compulsory licensing to manufacture vaccines. Terming the Health Minister 'rude' and slamming PM Modi for ignoring Dr. Manmohan Singh's letter, Chidambaram wondered how the Centre will respond to SC's concerns and questions. Ex-PM Manmohan Singh had given 10 suggestions to the Centre regarding the COVID crisis, which was rebutted by the Centre. The SC has adjourned the suo-moto hearing on the current COVID crisis till May 10.

Chidamabaram hails SC's intervention

Grateful that Supreme Court has raised the two issues that the Congress had first raised 15 days ago: vaccine prices and compulsory licensing to manufacture vaccines — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 30, 2021

SC pulls up Centre on COVID crisis

On Friday, the Supreme Court questioned the Centre regarding the different prices set for state govts & Centre by the two vaccine manufacturers, suggesting the Centre to follow national immunization program policy by centralising procurement, but decentralising distribution of vaccines. The SC has asked Centre to submit exact population between 18 to 45 and suggested invoking section 92 of patents act to enable generics to manufacture the required drugs without the fear of legal action. Justice Chandrachud said such compulsory licences will be over once the pandemic is over.

The division bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, Nageswara Rao, and S Ravindra Bhat will pass interim orders in the evening regarding various issues such as vaccination, oxygen shortage, COVID testing for mutant strains, medical staff shortage etc. The interim orders will be about important policy changes that centre needs to consider. The Centre had filed a 200-page affidavit detailing its plan to augment oxygen supply across India.

SC takes suo-moto cognizance

Amid atleast five high courts (Delhi, Allahabad, Bombay, Madras, Karnataka) hearing matters regarding oxygen supply, Remdesivir scarcity, bed shortage, vaccination, SC issued notices to the Centre, states and parties who have approached the HCs to show cause why the apex court cannot pass uniform orders on supply of oxygen, essential drugs, method and manner of vaccination and declaration of lockdown. The bench comprising of then-CJI SA Bobde, Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat asked the Union government to present a national plan for dealing with essential services and supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was opposed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) maintaining that the HCs were suitably dealing with issues prevailing at the local level, recalling the SC's consistent position on the HC's powers.

