Chidambaram Issues Shocking Rant At Army Chief Over His 'leadership' Remarks

Speaking at a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday targeted the army chief. He has said that army chief should not issue political statements and interfere in politics. He also made a sharp remark saying that army chief General Bipin Rawat should mind his own business.

"It s a shame that DGP and Army General are being asked to support the government. Let me appeal to Genaral Rawat, you head the Army and mind your business. It's not the business of Army to tell politicians what we should do, just as it's not our business to tell you how to fight a war," he said.

Congress holds nationwide protest march against Citizenship Amendment Act

Meanwhile, Congress party decided to take out marches in all state capitals with the name ‘Save Constitution – Save India’ on its foundation day on Saturday, December 28, as a mark of protest against the contentious CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The protest was held in Chenna, Mumbai, New Delhi, Kerala and Guwahati.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi targeted the Narendra Modi-led government over the CAA at a rally in Assam’s Guwahati, which witnessed one of the worst violent protests by the public in history since December 9. Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to address party workers at Lucknow at a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee (UPPCC).

Army chief slams violence during CAA protest

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday slammed the violence that plagued several college and university campuses during the weeks-long anti-CAA agitation across India. Addressing an event in New Delhi, Rawat said that those who lead students to commit violence and arson do not represent leadership. This is the first comment made by the Army chief on the agitation around the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Leaders are those who lead people in the right direction. Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions. We are witnessing a large number of college and university students, the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out violence and arson in our cities and towns. This is not leadership," General Rawat said.

