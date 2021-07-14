Chidambaram Lambastes Centre Amid Fuel Petrol, Diesel Hike; Holds PM 'solely Responsible'

Hitting out at the central government over rising fuel prices, Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday said that inflation in the country is being caused by the wrong policies of the government and its inept management of the economy. While addressing a press conference, Congress said that the price of petrol, diesel and LPG should be immediately reduced and import duties should be reviewed as well.

Fuel Price Hike: P Chidambaram slams Centre

P Chidambaram said, "We hold the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly responsible for the high inflation. It is not being caused by rising demand, rather the wrong policies of the government and its inept management of the economy."

Demanding that the central government should reset prices of essential imported goods, the Congress leader said that the GST rates should also be reduced on an array of goods. Remarking that the Congress party condemns the Centre's 'callous negligence' on the price hike issue, he quoted the National Statistical Office's (NSO) press release that pegged the country's consumer price inflation at 6.26 per cent and said that this level of inflation amid the ongoing pandemic has broken the back of the people.

"The government and the RBI have sent an inflation target of 4 (+-2) per cent. Consumer price inflation has breached the upper limit of 6 per cent and is now, according to the NSO's press release yesterday, 6.26 per cent," the former Finance Minister added.

Urging the government to tell the people what they should eat, how they should light their homes and how they should go to work, Chidambaram said that inflation even in a normal time would be intolerable. Stating that the present is not a normal time, he said that a pandemic is currently raging in the country. Unemployment has risen to 8.1 per cent and inflation has broken the back of people," the Congress leader added.

This statement by P Chidambaram comes after the petrol prices in the National Capital on Sunday rose to Rs 101.19 per litre. Meanwhile, the diesel price in Delhi dipped to Rs 89.72 per litre. In Mumbai, the retail price of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 107.20 per litre and Rs 97.29 per litre respectively. Petrol prices in Bhopal soared to Rs 109.53 per litre and diesel costs Rs 98.50 per litre.

(Image: PTI)