Chidambaram Lambasts BJP Over Rajasthan Political Crisis, Takes Veiled Dig At Sachin Pilot

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram on Sunday hit out at BJP for allegedly attempting to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan. Recalling that BJP had employed a similar gameplan in other states, he indirectly accused former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot of partaking in this conspiracy. He maintained that an elected government is entitled to continue in office for 5 years.

According to him, it was "disgraceful" to destabilise the government in the middle of its term by bribing members of the ruling coalition. Thereafter, Chidambaram urged Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra to summon a special session of the state Assembly. The senior Congress leader reckoned that this would help Gehlot prove his majority on the floor of the House.

P Chidambaram remarked, "What we have seen in the last year is several attempts by BJP to destabilise state governments. They did it in one state after another. Now, they have decided to destabilise and topple the Rajasthan government. Some Congress leaders and members have secretly joined BJP in this diabolical effort. An elected government is entitled to continue in office for 5 years and deliver on its promises. People will decide after the end of the 5 years on the performance of the government. To destabilise it in the middle of the term by bribing and weaning members of the ruling coalition is completely disgraceful and unethical."

"We demand that the Governor should immediately call a session of the Assembly so that the Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot can prove his majority. The only place to test the majority of the government is the floor of the House. The Governor should not hesitate for one more moment," he added.

To destabilise a Govt in the middle of the term by bribing members is completely disgraceful & unethical. But the BJP has done it again and again and now they're doing it in Rajasthan: Shri @PChidambaram_IN #SpeakUpForDemocracy pic.twitter.com/dhjOoltZcF — Congress (@INCIndia) July 26, 2020

Gehlot proposes Assembly session on July 31

Amid the ongoing tussle between the rival Congress camps of Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, the Rajasthan Governor has come in for sustained criticism since Friday. Addressing the media, Gehlot accused Governor Kalraj Mishra of being under pressure from "powers above" to not call the special Assembly session. Additionally, the Rajasthan CM warned the Governor that his government would not be responsible if the people of the state gheraoed the Raj Bhavan on not receiving justice.

Hitting back at Gehlot, the Governor contended that Gehlot's refusal to guarantee the safety of the Governor depicted a very poor picture of the law and order situation in the state. Maintaining that he had not heard such a statement by any CM in his entire political career, he observed that the MLAs sitting on dharna could set a wrong precedent. In a Cabinet meeting on Saturday, a revised proposal to be sent to Mishra was cleared, asking for the Assembly session to be summoned on July 31. As per sources, COVID-19 is the main agenda of the session while the floor test does not find a mention.

