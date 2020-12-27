Chidambaram Opines 'Sharad Pawar Doesn't Want To Be The UPA Chairman' Amid Sena Backing

Commenting on the ongoing row over the UPA chairmanship, Congress veteran P Chidambaram on Sunday, opined that Sharad Pawar does not want the post, while talking to ANI. He added that It was the norm of the largest party to preside over UPA meetings. He asserted that as Congress was the biggest party in Opposition, it would choose its own as Chairperson, if Sonia Gandhi was to be replaced.

"I don't think even Mr. Sharad Pawar wants to be declared as the chairperson of the UPA. When these parties meet, the natural person to extend the invitation and the natural person to preside over the meeting will be the leader of the largest party; we are not selecting a prime minister," said Chidambaram to ANI adding, "The UPA consists of about nine or ten parties and the biggest party in the alliance is the Congress party. Congress has roughly about 95 or 100 members in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha".

Earlier in the day, former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan said that 'Shiv Sena is not part of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and a tie-up between two parties is limited to Maharashtra only'. This comment from the Congress veteran comes amid Sena backing Sharad Pawar to take over as UPA chairperson. Shiv Sena allied with the Congress in 2019, after it broke away from its 35-year alliance with the BJP over Maharashtra CM seat and cabinet posts.

Recently, sources reported that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will replace Sonia Gandhi as UPA (United Progressive Alliance) chairperson soon, after Rahul Gandhi refused the post. While sources reported that initial talks have already happened in this regard, NCP has refuted such reports. Incidentally, Pawar along with Tariq Anwar and PA Sangma was expelled from the Congress in 1999 after he took issue with Sonia Gandhi's foreign origin.

Sonia Gandhi has been the UPA chairperson since 2004, when Congress formed a government with a other left-parties after the election that year under the Prime Ministership of Dr Manmohan Singh. The alliance's current members include the Congress, the DMK, RJD, IUML, JKNC, JMM, MDMK, RSP, VCK and AIUDF. Under her leadership, in 2004, UPA won the parliamentary elections, but Sonia Gandhi turned down the offer to become the Prime Minister and Congress' Manmohan Singh was chosen as the PM. She also led the UPA to a consecutive Lok Sabha victory in 2009. Since then, Congress has lost two Lok Sabha elections - 2014 & 2019.

