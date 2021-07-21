Chidambaram, Owaisi Term Centre 'blind & Deaf' For Claiming 'no Deaths Due To O2 Shortage'

Scoffing at Centre's response on deaths due to oxygen shortage during COVID second wave, Congress Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram on Tuesday, highlighted that the Centre had not denied the deaths, rather its reportage. Terming the govt as deaf and blind, he said they could never see or hear the truth. Similarly, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that if 'no one died due to lack of #oxygen then we don’t know the name of the PM of Bharat'.

Chidambaram: "Blind & deaf govt"

The government has perfected the art of facing every tragedy with bluff and bluster.



First, it was no shortage of vaccines. Just yesterday, Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh reported it has run out of vaccines. It is the same story in many vaccination centres. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 20, 2021

If no one died due to lack of #oxygen then we don’t know the name of the PM of Bharat pic.twitter.com/lkbiXthwD5 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 20, 2021

Govt: 'No deaths due to oxygen supply'

In a written reply, the Ministry of Health informed the Rajya Sabha that the states and union territories have not recorded any death due to the oxygen crisis during the second COVID wave. Stating that the demand for medical oxygen surged from 3,095 MT to 9,000 MT in comparison to the first wave, the Centre stated that it had to step in and facilitate the equal distribution of medical oxygen. Denying any mention of deaths due to lack of oxygen reported by states and UTs, the Centre revealed that a total of 4,02,517 oxygen cylinders distributed to the states, 237 of the 1,222 PSA Oxygen generation plants have been commissioned while 295 PSA plants are being installed by different ministries.

"Accordingly, all states and UTs report cases and deaths to the Union Health Ministry on a regular basis. However, no deaths due to lack of oxygen have been specifically reported by states and UTs. due to unprecedented surge in demand of medical oxygen during the second wave – the demand in the country peaked to nearly 9000 MT as compared to 3095 MT during the first wave – the central government had to step in to facilitate equitable distribution to the states," stated the Centre.

India's oxygen crisis

In the second COVID wave, India grappled with acute oxygen supply with Delhi being hit the worst - several hospitals moved the High Court seeking oxygen supply. While the Centre and Delhi govt blamed each other for the ongoing oxygen crisis in the national capital, Railways started 'Oxygen Express' to transport liquid oxygen to the states via green corridors. Delhi, which increased its demand to 900 MT oxygen per day has been allotted only 480 MT by Centre. SC then ordered the Centre to maintain a daily supply of 700 MT to Delhi and constituted an 11-member panel to decide on oxygen allocation to states. Recently, Centre announced a COVID-19 relief package of Rs 23,123 crores for improvement in the health infrastructure - with Rs.15,000 crore as Centre's share and Rs.8,123 crore as state's share.