Chidambaram Peps Up Congress Cadre Ahead Of Polls, Claims 'whoever Wins Goa Wins LS Polls'

Boosting the morale of the party cadre in Goa on Monday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram claimed that whichever party wins the state will secure victory in the Lok Sabha polls too. To buttress his point, the AICC election observer for Goa cited that Congress' performance in the 2007 and 2012 Assembly elections and compared it with the corresponding General Elections. However, his analysis ignored the fact that NDA had formed the government at the Centre despite the Sonia Gandhi-led party winning the Goa election in 1999. Similarly, though BJP managed to form its first government in the state in 2002, it lost power at the Centre in 2004.

Congress MP P Chidambaram remarked, "Whoever wins Goa wins the Parliament election. There is no doubt about it. We won the Goa election in 2007. We won the Parliament election in 2009. In 2012, we lost the Goa election. In 2014, we lost the Parliament election. This time, we are determined to win Goa and then, we will win Delhi."

The political scenario in Goa

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, BJP suffered a big blow in the absence of its stalwart leader Manohar Parrikar as it could win only 13 seats in contrast to Congress whose candidates won in 17 constituencies. However, BJP staked claim to form the government with the support of 3 MGP MLAs, 3 GFP MLAs, two Independents and an NCP MLA under the leadership of Parrikar who resigned as the Defence Minister. After he passed away on March 17, 2019, the then Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him.

Deputy CMs in the Parrikar Cabinet- MGP chief Sudin Dhavalikar and GFP president Vijai Sardesai were sacked from the Cabinet in the next months. Meanwhile, BJP consolidated its position after 10 Congress MLAs including Chandrakant Kavlekar, Atanasio Monserrate, Jeniffer Monserratte, Francis Silveira, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Cleaofacio Dias, Wilfred Dsa, Nilkant Halarnkar and Isidor Fernandes joined the saffron party on July 10, 2019. Both AAP and TMC are seeking to make inroads in the 2022 Goa polls in the wake of a weakened Congress state unit.

TMC received a big boost on September 29 when Congress veteran and former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro joined the party. Accusing Congress and the Mamata Banerjee-led party of colluding with BJP, AICC Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "One force is the fascist force of BJP which wants to completely control this country, completely keep everything under its command. They are trying to create an authoritarian state using the power of money. The second thing that is happening in Goa, the parties which are operating here to ensure that BJP wins. They are not working here to see that they win or the secular front wins".