Chidambaram Points Out To RBI's 'demand For Fiscal Stimulus'; Asks FM Sitharaman To Answer

Pulling up the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, ex-FM P Chidambaram on Friday, pointed out that the 'RBI has come out with the demand that the government provide more fiscal stimulus'. Claiming that the Centre's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Package' was 2% of GDP and not 20%, as claimed by the PM. He asked will Sitharaman answer to RBI, or will it be 'silence as usual'.

Chidambaram: 'More fiscal stimulus'

Now, the RBI too has come out with the demand that the government provide more fiscal stimulus. The RBI has belatedly added its voice to the unanimous demand by over a dozen world-renowned economists — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 25, 2020

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally at 1,01,46,846; Dharavi reports zero new cases

RBI hints at fiscal stimulus

In the December bulletin published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday, the central bank recommended that both the central and state governments need to continue with measures to boost recovery. In its bulletin, it observed, "Although still significant headwinds persist on the path to a durable recovery, steadfast efforts by all stakeholders could help in recouping lost incomes and/or putting back India on a faster growth trajectory,” hinting at the government for a continued stimulus. The RBI did state that 'bending the Covid infection curve' and 'fiscal stimulus' were reasons for the turnaround in the Indian economy.

“Starting out with liquidity/guarantee and cash/kind support to the economy — the need of the hour when the pandemic struck and displaced crores from their lives and livelihoods — it is transiting in a calibrated fashion to supporting investment and consumption demand,” read the bulletin. “The fiscal measures have been sequenced in a designed shift in focus from consumption expenditure in Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) to investment expenditure in Aatma Nirbhar 2.0 and 3.0. On the whole, the above-the-line fiscal stimulus will likely boost growth by close to 2 per cent of GDP in 2020-21,” the bulletin said.

2020 Highlights: Justice for Nirbhaya to NEP & Delhi riots to Recession, here's a recap

Centre's 9-part economic tranches as India 'Unlocked'

With the economy ground to a halt by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown enforced by the Centre to 'break the transmission', PM Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package - including the previous monetary package and the liquidity measures announced by RBI till date (amounting to 10.26 lakh crore) to kickstart Indian economy's growth as India emerged from total lockdown. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of reforms in five parts to strengthen MSMEs, migrants, street vendors, urban poor, agriculture, animal husbandry, sectors like - Coal, defence production, minerals, civil aviation (Airports, Airspace Mgmt & MRO), power distribution in UTs, Space, atomic energy. While the industry hailed the government's economic package, the Opposition slammed it calling a 'farce'.

'RBI Kehta Hai' Ad features Indian cricketers like KL Rahul and others; details inside

RTGS money transfer facility to be operational 24X7 from Monday midnight, RBI announces