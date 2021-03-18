Chidambaram Politicises Contrast In India's Internal Vaccinations & Exports; Slams Centre

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday hit out at the Centre for "failing miserably" in rolling out the COVID-19 vaccination for Indians. Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram said, "I share the pride that India exported 5.9 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines. At the same time, I am disappointed that we have administered only 3 crore doses to Indian citizens."

Congress' Chidambaram attacks Centre

Stating that the Centre has failed miserably in rolling out vaccinations in India, Chidambaram questioned, "Is there any wonder that the number of infections is rising rapidly every day?" The former Union Minister further underlined the need to allow walk-in, on-demand vaccination and get rid of bureaucratic hurdles, including pre-registration. As per the Health Ministry's bulletin on Thursday, 3.7 crore vaccinations have been completed so far.

Besides Chidambaram, Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath said that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is celebrating every event and all are suffering under the leadership of BJP. Stating that it is time everyone should admit that the present situation of Madhya Pradesh is really poor, the former Chief Minister said, "From students to farmers, all are suffering."

Earlier YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar Singari had said that the government should not waste Rs 35,000 crore on the inoculation drive. Presenting a contrarian perspective on COVID-19 vaccination in the Parliament, the Lok Sabha MP asked the government not to waste Rs 35,000 crore on the Coronavirus vaccination drive and use the money in improving the health infrastructure in the country instead.

The second phase of the vaccination drive started on March 1 in which doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. A very large number of vaccinations have also been exported or donated, to over 70 countries. The Health Minister has clarified that a balance between domestic needs and what is sent abroad is being maintained, and that no vaccines are being sent abroad at the cost of Indian citizens.