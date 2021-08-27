Chidambaram Positive About Poll Results, Says Atmosphere 'favourable' For Congress In Goa

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said that the Congress is "battle-ready" for the upcoming Goa Assembly polls. The newly-appointed AICC election observer for Goa arrived in the coastal state to discuss strategies ahead of the polls which are scheduled early next year. Chidambaram in his first address as the election observer claimed that the political atmosphere in the state was "extremely favourable" for the Congress party.

Chidambaram confident about "extremely favourable" political atmosphere in Goa

Chidambaram, while addressing a press conference, informed that the party is ready and will be presenting candidates who are "loyal and faithful". The Congress leader stressed the party’s confidence in coming into power. The in-charge also talked about the party situation in Chhattisgarh and Punjab.

"The task before us is to get the party battle-ready for the elections scheduled next year. An initial assessment is that the political atmosphere is extremely favourable for the Congress party. There is an expectation that there will be a change in government and the new government led by Congress party will be formed after the elections," Chidambaram said. "We will get the party ready for elections and we will present to the people of Goa a set of candidates who will be loyal and faithful to the ideology, hardworking and ready to serve the interest of the people of Goa," he added.

Commenting on the crisis situation in Punjab and Chhattisgarh, the Congress leader said that there are no problems in the party. "There is no rebellion in Chhattisgarh and Punjab. These are internal matters which are discussed within the party. Did you describe the Karnataka change of guard as a rebellion?" Chidambaram is also expected to hold talks with parties in the state to discuss possible alliances for the election.

Goa Assembly polls

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Congress won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House, restricting the main opponent BJP to 13. But the BJP swiftly allied with regional parties and came to power under the leadership of senior leader Manohar Parrikar, who has since passed away. Over five years, Congress' Legislative Assembly strength dwindled to five after several MLAs switched over to the ruling BJP. Chodankar had resigned last year after Congress fared poorly in Zilla Panchayat elections in Goa, but the party is yet to accept his resignation. As per speculation, he is likely to be replaced with another senior leader in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

IMAGE: PTI