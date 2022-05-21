Calling the Centre's "exhortation" to states to impose cuts on fuel prices meaningless, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on May 21 said that when Centre Excise is reduced by one rupee, 41 paise belongs to states.

"Raise Rs 10 per litre in 2 months and cut Rs 9.50 per litre on petrol and Rs 7 per litre on diesel. This is equal to rob Peter more & pay Peter less! FM’s exhortation to States is meaningless. When she cuts Central Excise by one rupee, 41 paise of that rupee belongs to the States," Chidambaram said.

He added, "It means that Centre has cut 59 paise and the States have cut 41 paise. So, don't point fingers."

The Congress leader asserted that the true cut will be if the Centre cuts from cess that it imposes on petrol and diesel which is not shared with the states.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a reduction in Central excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. The cut in excise duty means petrol will get cheaper by Rs 9.5 in Delhi and Diesel by Rs 7 per litre.

Stop befooling people, rollback excise duty on fuel to UPA level: Cong on price cut

Attacking the PM Modi government, Congress on Saturday accused Union Minister Sitharaman of "befooling" people after she announced the Centre's excise cut on petrol and diesel and said that citizens needed relief instead of a jugglery of figures.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the Centre surged excise on petrol by Rs 10 in two months and is now "duping' by slashing it by Rs 9.50. The grand old party demanded BJP roll back excise on fuel to the level it was under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) in May 2014.

"Nation doesn't need jugglery of figures to dupe the people, Nation doesn't need Jumlas, Nation needs rollback of excise on petrol and diesel to May 2014 levels of Rs 9.48/litre on petrol and Rs 3.56/litre on diesel. Stop deceiving, Show the courage to give relief," the Congress leader added in a series of tweets.

In May 2014, excise duty on petrol was Rs 9.48/litre, Surjewala said. "It is still Rs 19.90 versus Rs 9.48 during the Congress," he said. On excise duty on diesel, he said, "It is still Rs 15.80 versus Rs 3.56 during Congress."

Image: PTI