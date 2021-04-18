Chidambaram Rebuts Centre's Stance Of 'no Shortage Of Vaccines'; Points To CMs' Demands

With several state CMs writing to Prime Minister Modi regarding inadequate oxygen, beds, vaccines, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday, questioned if the Union health Minister still believed that there were no shortage of such amenities. Listing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu politician M K Stalin and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray complaining about inadequate beds, oxygen and vaccines, Chidambaram asked if 'all claims and demands were unjustified?'. Centre has maintained that there are no shortage of vaccines inspite of several states' demands.

Chidambaram: 'Are states' demands unjustified?'

Delhi CM points to few ICU beds, demands more beds, asks Railways to help



WB CM flags shortage of vaccines, oxygen and Remdisivir



M K Stalin demands 20 lakh vaccine doses for TN



Maharashtra CM desperately tries to speak to PM on the shortage of vaccines — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 18, 2021

On multiple occasions, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has maintained that there is no shortage of vaccines in India, pulling up states for not implementing the nationwide vaccination program in an accelerated pace. While CM Uddhav Thackeray dialled PM Narendra Modi seeking an additional supply of oxygen on Saturday, he was unable to talk with him as the PM was campaigning in Bengal. Later, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan talked to Thackeray assuring adequate & uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen. Additionally, 1,121 ventilators were rushed to Maharashtra given the surge in cases.

On Friday, Centre provided a grant of Rs 65 crores to COVAXIN manufacturer - Bharat Biotech to enhance their production capacity at their new Bengaluru plant. Moreover, the current facility is being increased 6-7 fold by July - touching 6-7 crore vaccine doses/month. Apart from Bharat Biotech, three public sector companies - Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd , Mumbai, Indian Immunologicals Limited, Hyderabad and Bharat Immunologicals & Biologicals Limited, Bulandshahr too have been given grants to enhance their production capacity. Most states have exhausted their stock of COVAXIN, while the Centre assures that more doses are in pipeline.

India has become the first country in the world to vaccinate 122 million people against Coronavirus in a span of just 92 days. The Ministry of Health informed that the states, which have recorded a daily surge in the number of cases and deaths have also reported high numbers of people getting vaccinated. Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh accounted for 36% of the doses administered, it said. Amid an acute shortage of Remdesivir - a druge used for COVID-19 treatement, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the production of Remdesivir will be doubled in the next 15 days - from 1,50,000 vials per day to 3,00,000 vials per day.