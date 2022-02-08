Chidambaram Rebuts 'No Data Available' NDA Govt; No Justification For UPA 2's Inflation

Hitting back at the ruling BJP, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram retorted to PM Modi’s ‘Tukde Tukde Gang is led by Congress’ allegation and claimed that the BJP led NDA government at the Centre is a ‘No Data Available’ government as they lack data to substantiate their allegations against the Congress party. He further lambasted the government for its inability to provide data on various issues of concern.

Bizarrely hinging his attack on the RTI in which the Home Ministry had said it has no information about the 'Tukde Tukde Gang', he said the govt had earlier given a clean chit to the Congress in the alleged controversy as they didn’t have enough data against them, he alleged that PM Modi’s allegations hold no value.

'No Data Available government'

Adding further to his ‘No Data’ dig, Chidambaram recalled that the Centre failed to provide data on COVID deaths due to oxygen shortage, and on bodies flowing in Ganga.

Chidambaram stated in his address in Rajya Sabha, "the government had in the past admitted not having data when a question was asked about the members of Tukde Tukde Gang (a term actually coined by Republic TV). The Minister had at that time said that there was no data available."

He continued to add, “government has no data available on 'Tukde Tukde Gang', on oxygen shortage deaths, on bodies flowing in rivers, on migrants walking back to homes". "It's 'No Data Available NDA government?," asked Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha.

Retorting to the PM Modi’s ‘emergency’ taunt, Congress leader responded that had Congress not been there, our country would still have been ruled by the Britishers."Had Congress not been there, this House would still be under Government of India Act 1919 the Council of Princes and instead of us the bejewelled rulers would have been sitting and praising Queen Elizabeth II. Thank God for Congress that we have a Rajya Sabha and we speak here," said Chidambaram.

"What would others do? Fry and sell pakoras,” Chidambaram corners Finance Minister on jobs

Questioning Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the promise of generating jobs for the unemployed youth in the country, Chidambaram asked, “Finance minister in the Budget said 60 lakh jobs will be created in five years, that is about 12 lakh jobs a year. The annual addition to the labour force is 47.5 lakhs, What would others do? Fry and sell pakoras.”

"On disinvestment, the target was fixed as Rs 1,75,000 Cr, and I had cautioned that it will be mindless disinvestment. Grateful to the government for accepting our caution and collecting only Rs 78,000 Cr against the target," he added.

Chidambaram is yet to reply fully on the Finance Minister's and Prime Minister's respective rebuttals at him, with Nirmala Sitharaman asking whether his 'most capitalist budget' taunt at him was meant as begrudging approval, and Narendra Modi citing how Chidambaram had held his hands up as inflation sky-rocketed into double digits towards the end of the UPA reign.