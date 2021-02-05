Chidambaram Ridicules Delhi Police For FIR On Greta Thunberg's Tweet Amid Toolkit Row

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday took a swipe at Delhi Police for registering an FIR based on environmental activist Greta Thunberg's tweets. The FIR has been registered against the authors of the 'toolkit document' shared by Thunberg under Sections 120, 124A, 153 and 153A of the Indian Penal Code. Taunting the Delhi Police for smelling an "international conspiracy" in connection with the farm stir, he questioned whether it would interrogate suspects in foreign countries and bring them to India. Moreover, he questioned the rationale for preventing farmers at the protest sites from entering Delhi. In another dig at the Centre's priorities, Chidambaram opined that the Delhi-Haryana border is "more secure" than the Line of Actual Control.

Delhi Police is taking wings. It smells an international conspiracy in the tweet of a 18-year old!



What next? Send a high power police team to interrogate the suspects in several countries, arrest them and bring them to India to stand trial? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 5, 2021

Read: Delhi Police To Seek Google's Help To Trace Makers Of 'toolkit' Shared By Greta Thunberg

Toolkit sparks row

Thunberg stirred a controversy on Wednesday by backing the protests against the three farm laws passed by the Parliament and sharing a 'toolkit' for people to help in the agitation. The 6-page document titled 'Ask India Why' consisted of detailed instructions to target the Indian government and a few Indian corporate enterprises, in the garb of the farmers' protest. For instance, it included a plan to intensify the global protests against the Indian government from February 21-26. Fearmongering about the Indian government's response, it stated, “International focus on these protests may be the only thing preventing more state-sponsored violence and another massacre/genocide in India".

After the tweet and its contents were highlighted by Republic Media Network at 8:04 pm on Wednesday, Thunberg deleted it by 9:27 pm the very same day. Subsequently, she posted an updated version of the document which is a toned-down version of the original one. However, it continued the slander against the country saying, "India has a long history of human rights violations, violence, and a cruel indifference for its most vulnerable citizens". Taking umbrage at comments by celebrities such as the 18-year-old activist and pop star Rihanna, the Ministry of External Affairs made it clear that the farm reforms were enacted by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion.

Maintaining that only a very small section of farmers have reservations about these laws, it mentioned that the Centre has not only conducted 11 rounds of talks with farm unions but also offered to keep the implementation of the laws on hold. It called upon the foreign entities and individuals to ascertain the facts before "rushing to comment" on such matters. According to the MEA, celebrities resorting to sensationalist hashtags and comments is "neither accurate nor responsible".

Read: Two NGOs, Run By Ex-IAS Officer Harsh Mander, Booked By Delhi Police