Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday slammed the Central Government over the rising fuel prices across the country. Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram stated that the Centre should also celebrate "centenaries" in fuel prices just like it did for 100 crores COVID-19 vaccinations. Taking a jibe Ex-FM suggested that when the prices for LPG will cross Rs 1000 then there will another opportunity for celebration.

Chidambaram takes a jibe at the Centre

"PM Modi led his ministers in celebrating 100 crore vaccinations. He should also lead by example in celebrating other centenaries: Petrol crossed Rs 100 per litre a few weeks ago and now Diesel has crossed Rs 100 per litre. When gas cylinder crosses Rs 1,000 per cylinder, there will be another opportunity to celebrate," tweeted Chidambaram

He should also lead by example in celebrating other centenaries: Petrol crossed Rs 100 per litre a few weeks ago and now Diesel has crossed Re 100 per litre. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 25, 2021

For the fifth consecutive day, Petrol and diesel prices witnessed a hike. Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

Mumbai: Petrol price- Rs 113.46 per litre & Diesel price: Rs 104.38 per litre

New Delhi: Petrol price- Rs 107.59 per litre & Diesel price- Rs 96.32 per litre

Chennai: Petrol price- Rs 104.52 per litre & Diesel price: Rs 100.59 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol price-Rs 111.34 per litre & Diesel price: Rs 102.23 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol price-Rs 108.11 per litre & Diesel price: Rs 99.43 per litre

Fuel Price Hike

As per the government's decision to raise excise duty since May 5, 2020, the total increase in petrol price till date is Rs 35.98 per litre while diesel rates during this span have increased by Rs 26.58 per litre. According to the government, the excise duty on petrol and diesel is increased to mop up gains which otherwise would have accrued to customers from international oil rates crashing to USD 19 per barrel. Since then, the international prices have recovered to USD 85, excise duty on petrol has stood at Rs 32.9 per litre while diesel remained at Rs 31.8 per litre

As the petrol rates have crossed the Rs 100 mark in several cities, diesel prices have also gone up in many states including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Meanwhile, due to a hike in prices of international benchmark Brent crude, the state-owned fuel retailers have begun passing a larger incidence of cost to consumers since the beginning of October month.