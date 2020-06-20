Chidambaram Says 'boycotting Chinese Goods Won't Hurt China'; Questions PM's LAC Comment

Lashing out at PM Modi's comments on the LAC faceoff, former finance minister P Chidambaram, on Saturday questioned 'why was there a face-off'. He alleged that PM Modi had contradicted his own Army chief and Defence and External Affairs Ministers. Furthermore, he alleged if 'there were no Chinese incursions, then what negotiations were done'.

Chidamabaram: 'PM Modi contradicts Army chief'

If no Chinese troops crossed LAC&are in our territory,what was ‘face-off’ on May 5-6? B/w May 5&June 6, what was issue on which Indian commanders were talking to their Chinese counterparts? What was subject matter of negotiations b/w Corps Commanders of India&China?:P Chidambaram https://t.co/3Vik6CVdsG — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020

Moreover, Chidambaram pointed out that boycotting Chinese goods will not hurt China's economy. He added that India must become self-reliant and must continue to be a part of the global supply chain. Moreover, Chidamabaram said that 'boycotting Chinese goods' must not be raked up while discussing India's defence.

So boycotting Chinese goods will not hurt the China's economy. We should not bring issues like boycott when we are discussing very grave matters like the defence of India: Congress leader P Chidambaram (2/2) https://t.co/S1kVyP269J — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020

PM Modi: 'No one has entered India's borders'

Earlier on Friday, PM Narendra Modi said that none of India's border posts have been captured, nor had China breached the Indian borders, at the all-party meeting chaired by him to brief political parties on the LAC situation. He added that the 20 martyrs died fighting and saving the motherland from the enemy. He also said that the Army has always done whatever is necessary to protect India's sovereignty - be it deployment action or counteraction.

PM Modi also that previously areas that were not in India's visibility were now being monitored by the forces effectively. Extolling India's increased capacity with respect to China's military prowess, he added, "Those who were not monitored or stopped before were now being stopped at every corner by our jawans". Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too said that there was no intelligence failure by India at the LAC.

Chinese goods boycott sentiment

After 20 soldiers were martyred at the LAC, several groups across the nation have protested against the sale of Chinese goods. Moreover, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL)- a PSU under the aegis of the Ministry of Railways has terminated a Chinese company’s contract. The BCCI too has called a council meeting to rethink its sponsorship from Chinese companies. Centre too has taken several steps to decrease Chinese imports to make India more self-reliant.

