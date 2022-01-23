Taking a dig at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram quipped on Saturday that he doesn't enter into verbal exchanges with 'general secretaries' of other parties. The faceoff between Congress and TMC had intensified on January 20 after the TMC general secretary asserted that Chidambaram should take the blame if the Goa results go in BJP's favour. Earlier, Chidamabaram who is Congress' senior Goa election observer had claimed that TMC never made an offer for an alliance.

Accusing the Congress MP of "misguiding people to serve the interests of his party", Abhishek Banerjee said, “Let us go to the court and find out who is lying. (Ex-MP) Pavan Varma went to Mr. Chidambaram’s house at Lodhi Road (on December 24) and requested him that we should keep our egos aside and make sure that we fight it out for the sake of every Goans. But he (Chidambaram) failed to rise over his own political and petty interests. This is extremely unfortunate".

In another revelation on Friday, Varma told PTI, "Mamata Banerjee herself reached out to Sonia Gandhi a few weeks ago and had said let's leave behind what has happened in the past and look forward to a new beginning in 2022. Sonia Ji said she will get back after discussing it with her party leadership. But till date, there has been no response."

I don't enter in verbal exchanges with general secretaries of other parties. I'm a very modest Congress worker: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram when asked about TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's remark 'Congress misleading people, Chidambaram should take blame if BJP wins Goa' pic.twitter.com/IZwN7hr5dF — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022

.TMC seeks to occupy opposition space in Goa

In the last few months, many posters featuring the TMC supremo's photo and the slogan 'Gonychi Navi Sakal' (Goa's new dawn) have been put across the state. On September 29, 2021, veteran Congressman and ex-CM Luizinho Faleiro joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party and was followed by hundreds of other Congress leaders in the subsequent weeks. Incensed by the growing political capital of TMC, Congress earlier accused it of indirectly helping BJP by dividing the secular votes

In a veiled message to Congress during her visit to Goa on December 13, 2021, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee observed, "We have not come here to divide votes. We have come to unite votes. TMC-led alliance is the alternative of BJP. If someone wants to support this, the decision has to be taken by them. We have already taken a decision. We will fight but not bow down".

Incidentally, MVA allies Shiv Sena and NCP have also slammed Congress for its refusal to forge an alliance in Goa. The opposition's concern stems from the fact that the Sonia Gandhi-led party failed to form the government in 2017 even after emerging as the single-largest party with 17 seats. Moreover, 15 of its legislators have switched sides during the BJP government's tenure.