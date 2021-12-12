Scoffing at TMC's 'Griha Laxmi scheme', ex-Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Sunday, said that the party deserved 'Nobel prize for Economics'. Pointing out that the Rs 5000 monthly allowance to women would cost Rs 2100 crores a year. Chidambaram said that Goa already has an outstanding debt of Rs. 23,473 crore at the end of March 2020. The coastal state, along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab go to the polls in February 2022.

Chidambaram: 'TMC should get Nobel prize for economics'

Here is a math that deserves the Nobel Prize for Economics.



A monthly grant of Rs. 5000 to a woman in 3.5 lakh households in Goa will cost Rs. 175 crore a month.



That is Rs. 2100 crore a year. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 12, 2021

Responding to Chidambaram, TMC MP Mahua Moitra claimed that Rs 2100 crore was 6-8% of the total budget which is perfectly doable. She added, "Good economics in depressed post covid scenario requires putting cash in hand & liquidity into system". Congress' three ex-CMs have jumped ship and many Congress leaders have resigned. While BJP has bagged ex-CM Ravi Naik and ex-CM Pratapsingh Rane is set to join soon, ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro has joined TMC.

Yes sir @PChidambaram_IN ₹5000 to 3.5 lakh Goan households = ₹2100 crores is 6-8% of total budget which is perfectly doable



Good economics in depressed post covid scenario requires putting cash in hand & liquidity into system. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) December 12, 2021

TMC launches 'Griha Laxmi Scheme'

On Saturday, Moitra launched the ‘Griha Laxmi Scheme’, promising to provide Rs 5000/ month assistance to women in every household if voted to power. The scheme will be covering every household in the state including 3.5 Lakh families in Goa. As per the TMC, the budget scheme will cost the state government approximately Rs 1500-2000 crore, which is around 6-8% of the state budget.

"The women from 3.5 lakh households in the state would be covered under the Griha Laxmi scheme as it will also do away with the maximum income ceiling, which is mandated in the current Griha Aadhar scheme of the BJP government in the state," Moitra said. She added, "The actual implementation of Griha Aadhar scheme requires Rs 270 crore annually, but the Goa government has earmarked only Rs 140 crore annually. Due to this, many people are not able to get the benefit".

TMC - Congress ties

In the aftermath of the Bengal victory, Banerjee embarked on a 5-day journey to Delhi huddling up with many top Congress leaders including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, hinting at a 2024 coalition spearheaded by her. Since then, Congress-TMC ties have soured as several top top-notch Congress leaders have jumped ship to TMC like - ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, Sushmita Dev, ex-Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma, Kirti Azad. Recently, TMC refused to attend the Opposition party convened by Congress stating it was neither an electoral ally nor a govt partner of Congress. Moreover, Mamata recently remarked that the 'UPA was finished', eyeing to expand into Goa, Tripura and Meghalaya.