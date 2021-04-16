Chidambaram 'shocked' At MoS MEA's 'Covidiot' Jibe At Kerala CM; Differs From Cong Stance

On Friday, Congress Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram lambasted MoS MEA V Muraleedharan for describing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as a 'Covidiot'. This is seen as a departure from the Sonia Gandhi-led party's stance in the state, where it fought the Assembly polls against the Left Front. After being discharged from the hospital on April 15, Vijayan has been accused of violating COVID-19 protocols by both BJP and Congress.

For instance, Veena Nair - Congress candidate from Vattiyoorkavu - wrote in a Facebook post, "Imagine if I developed Covid symptoms on April 4 and I attend the election campaigning. Then I stand in the queue along with the people to cast my votes. After turning Covid positive, I violated the Covid protocol and did not undertake any tests. Comrades, would you all have resorted to destroying my house?" Moreover, Youth Congress worker Mohammed Khan Koduvandi lodged a complaint with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan alleging that Vijayan flouted the quarantine rules. Firing a salvo at BJP's national leadership, Chidambaram cast doubts on whether the Union Minister will be reprimanded for using such "unacceptable language".

Central minister Mr V Muraleedharan is reported to have described CM, Kerala as a "Covidiot". Shocking



Is there no one in the BJP's leadership who will reprimand the minister for using unacceptable language? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 16, 2021

MoS MEA's 'Covidiot' attack

Speaking to the media on April 15, MoS MEA V Muraleedharan remarked, "Yesterday, there was an incident in Kerala where the Chief Minister of the state, even when he was COVID-19 positive, mingled with the people and didn't follow the protocol which was supposed to be followed. Because as per the information given by the doctors of the Medical College, Calicut, where he was treated, he tested positive on April 4. But on April 4, he held a very major roadshow where thousands of people had participated. This was a violation of protocol." Defending his use of the word 'Covidiot', he alleged that Vijayan had violated more protocols.

He added, "On 6th (April), he voted without following the protocol that a primary contact person had to follow even if he considers that he didn't know about being COVID-19 positive. Third, he came to the hospital without following the protocol and got admitted in the Medical College, Calicut. Fourth, yesterday when he got discharged, his wife who continues to be COVID-19 positive travelled with him in the same vehicle and he was not maintaining the social distance. There is no other word that can be used for a Chief Minister who continuously violates protocol." At present, there are 63,970 active novel coronavirus cases in Kerala while 11,28,475 patients have been discharged besides 4856 fatalities.