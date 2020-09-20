Chidambaram Slams Centre And TN Govt Over Farmers Crisis As Farm Bills Gets Cleared RS

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has once again targeted the farm reform bills that were tabled for discussion in Rajya Sabha on Sunday. Chidambaram slammed the Centre and the Tamil Nadu state government alleging that farmers are facing a crisis in Tamil Nadu.

Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram said attempted to explain the Congress manifesto of 2019 which said that Congress will implement farm reforms if elected to power.

He said, "farmers were promised large markets in towns and villages by Congress. But now the Centre is trying to destroy the regulated market system itself."

"The centre is trying to abolish the minimum support price," he added.

"Punjab, Haryana, UP farmers take to the streets and the AIADMK supports Centre's bills and behaves like a good boy," he said targeting the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.

He questioned why the paddy crop is being sold at Rs 850 per quintal in Tamil Nadu to private traders when its minimum support price (MSP) is Rs 1,150.

Agriculture Minister says that government will guarantee that the farmer will get MSP



Private trade takes place even today. The price paid to the farmer is invariably less than MSP. If the Agriculture Minister can magically ensure MSP, why has he not done that so far? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 20, 2020

READ | NITI Aayog VC Urges Citizens To Support Agriculture Reforms; Says They'll Liberate Farmers

READ | 'Can Govt Assure No Farmer Suicides After Passage Of Agriculture Bills?' Asks Sanjay Raut

Congress Manifesto proposes abolition of APMC Act

Although the opposition and Congress have vehemently opposed the Bills in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha revealed the Congress Manifesto of 2019 which proposed abolition of APMC Act and making agricultural produce free from restrictions.

Congress will repeal the Agricultural Produce Market Committees Act (APMC) and make trade in agricultural produce — including exports and inter-state trade — free from all restrictions.

We will establish farmers’ markets with adequate infrastructure and support in large villages and small towns to enable the farmer to bring his/her produce and freely market the same.

Congress will promote Farmer Producer Companies/Organisations to enable farmers to access inputs, technology and markets.

Centre defends the Bills

The Centre has reiterated on multiple occasions that the MSP mechanism will continue to exist and will not be impacted, moreover, Union Minister of Agriculture has also assured that the that these new legislations would not encroach upon the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Acts of the states.

These two bills will ensure that farmers get better prices for their produce. They will not be subject to the regulations of mandis and they will be free to sell their produce to anyone. They will also not have to pay any taxes," Tomar said.

"These bills will increase competition and promote private investment which will help in development of farm infrastructure and generate employment," Tomar added.

The bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha amid much ruckus with opposition MPs storming the well and TMC MP Derek O'Brien physically heckling Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh, while ripping apart the rule book on the Deputy Chair's face.