Chidambaram Speculates On Education Min Ramesh Pokhriyal's Ouster; Seeks Scrapping Of NEP

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday linked the resignation of Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and MoS Sanjay Dhotre to the National Education Policy. While Nishank resigned from the post citing health grounds, no reason was given for Dhotre's exit from the Union Council of Ministers. According to Chidambaram, this was a poor reflection on the NEP which has come under fire from states and sections of the academia.

Writing on Twitter, he added, "The NEP too should be shown the Exit door. We need an NEP that recognises States’ rights, the primacy of science, the importance of liberal arts and the centrality of regional languages. We need an NEP that lays stress on measurable outcomes."

Besides Nishank and Dhotre, 10 other Union Ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan and Sadananda Gowda put in their papers. A total of 43 Ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday in the biggest overhaul of the Modi government so far. Dharmendra Pradhan and Annapurna Devi have been appointed as the new Education Minister and MoS respectively.

If the Union Education Minister and his MoS are asked to resign, what does it say about the New Education Policy that was unveiled with great fanfare?



The NEP has been criticised by States, political parties, educationists, teachers, academics and scholars. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 7, 2021

Clash over the National Education Policy

Approved by the Union Cabinet on July 29, NEP 2020 envisages widespread reforms in school and higher education. PM Modi has mentioned that the NEP is based on access, equity, quality, affordability, and accountability. According to him, the policy will transform India into a vibrant knowledge hub. He hailed aspects such as ensuring universal access to school education, better infrastructure, and the initiatives to bring back dropouts into the mainstream.

Moreover, he contended that the 5+3+3+4 structure would benefit younger children. Lauding the provisions to set up a Gender Inclusion Fund and Special Education Zones, the PM opined that the NEP focuses on making education more inclusive, improving the education infrastructure and opportunities for persons with disabilities. The reforms in the higher education sector have also been highlighted by the PM. PM Modi noted that undergraduate education would include multiple entry and exit options, besides offering flexible curricula, a creative combination of subjects, and integration of vocational education.

Maintaining that NEP promoted Indian languages such as Sanskrit, he added that multiple foreign languages would be offered at the secondary level. However, the opposition has slammed the NEP alleging that it is being implemented in different parts of India in a piecemeal manner without Parliamentary approval. Furthermore, concerns have been raised over the omission of the word 'reservation' in the context of admissions or for appointments to teaching and non-teaching positions.