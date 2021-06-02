Chidambaram Targets Centre Over Fiscal Deficit, Says 'print Money To Support Expenditure'

Two days after the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) informed on the fiscal deficit for the financial year 2020-21, former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said that if necessary, the government must print money to support its expenditure.

While addressing a press conference, Chidambaram said, "If necessary, the Government must print money. We have space and sovereign right to print money and if at any point the Government feels that too much is being printed, it can always stop printing it."

He added, "at the moment, I think, printing money is clearly advised. I am very happy that someone, so distinguished as Dr. Abhijit Banerjee has supported the idea. There are many other economists, who have recommended that the Government must print money to support its expenditure."

When asked about the impact of the fiscal deficit on announcements made in the budget about the healthcare sector, the Congress leader replied, "This is not the time to worry about the fiscal deficit. For 2021-2022, they have projected a fiscal deficit of about 5.5. What if it becomes 6.5, so what? According to me, it doesn't make any difference at all, it should not make a difference, and it should not stop us."

Fiscal Deficit At 9.3% Of GDP In 2020-21: CGA

The fiscal deficit for 2020-21 was at 9.3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), lower than 9.5 per cent estimated by the Finance Ministry in the revised Budget estimates, according to the CGA data. Unveiling the revenue-expenditure data of the Union government for 2020-21, the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Monday said that the revenue deficit at the end of the fiscal was 7.42 per cent. In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit works out to be Rs 18,21,461 crore. The fiscal deficit had soared to a high of 4.6 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2019-20, mainly due to poor revenue realization.

