Chidambaram Tells Centre To 'admit Mistake, Start Clean' As Farm Laws Impasse Continues

Slamming the Centre on several rounds of inconclusive talks with farmers, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has said that the government should admit their mistake that they did not consult anyone before their nod to the farm laws. He highlighted that state government weren't consulted on the issue. Former Finance Minister also cited an RTI response and said that NITI Aayog's committee of CM's that had deliberations in September 2019 is yet to submit the report on the issue.

NITI Aayog’s Committee of CMs on Agriculture concluded its deliberations in September 2019 and gave its report



After 16 months, the report has not yet been “presented” to NITI Aayog’s governing council! Why, nobody knows and nobody will answer! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 17, 2021

The truth is that no one was consulted. In particular, state governments were not consulted



The only way out of the impasse is for the government to admit its mistake and agree to start on a clean slate — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 16, 2021

The Centre's 9th round of talks with farmers' unions concluded with a detailed discussion on all three farm laws especially The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Speaking to the media on Friday, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stated the Centre tried to address the concerns of farmers; he acknowledged that no agreement could be reached. Moreover, he revealed that the farmer leaders had rejected the Centre's request to form a smaller committee to air their grievances.

Supreme Court stays implementation of farm laws

A three-judge SC bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian laid down the roadmap for the resolution of the standoff over the three farm laws passed by Parliament. It has not only ordered that the Minimum Support Price system in place before the enactment of the agrarian legislation shall continue but also made it clear that the landholdings of the farmers shall be protected. Additionally, the representatives of all farmer unions, irrespective of whether they are holding a protest or not, have been asked to participate in the deliberations of the 4-member committee and put forth their viewpoints. Though the court said that it did not intend to stifle a "peaceful protest", it appealed to the farmers' unions to convince their members to get back to their livelihood as a result of this "extraordinary order".

The 4-member panel comprised of agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, BKU national president Bhupinder Singh Mann, Pramod Kumar Joshi- Director, South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute and Shetkari Sanghatana president Anil Ghanwat to solicit the views of farmers and the Union government. This panel has been directed to submit its recommendations pertaining to the farm laws to the SC within two months from the date of its first sitting. However, BKU national president Bhupinder Singh Mann on January 14 recused himself from the panel. Moreover, the farmers union said that they won't talk to the SC-appointed panel, while hailing the decision of the top court to hold the implementation of the contentious farm laws.

