Chief Imam Of India Backs MNS Chief's Call For Ban On Loudspeakers; Cites Noise Pollution

Amid the ongoing exchanges between the Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) over the loudspeaker row, the Chief Imam of India has now backed MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s demand to impose the ban. Chief Imam of India Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi on Wednesday backed Thackeray's call to ban loudspeakers citing problems caused by noise pollution. Imam Ilyasi further stated, that the demand was sensible and said there should be no politics over it.

Chief Imam of India Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi was speaking to the media when he backed Raj Thackeray’s call to ban loudspeakers. Imam Ilyasi while responding to the exchange over the issue, said that the ban should be on all religions and not target one group. “Noise pollution is harmful to all. Children have exams these days. They are studying and they should not get disturbed,” Chief Imam of India said.

“If anyone breaks the law, action should be taken,” Imam Ilyasi further noted. “There should be no politics over it. This is for all religions. No religion should be targeted and everyone should follow the law,” he further added. The comments from the Imam came after MNS chief Raj Thackeray issued an ultimatum on the issue and threatened to play Hanuman Chalisa on speakers, if the government refused to listen to him.

Raj Thackeray issues ultimatum on loudspeaker warning

The MNS on Tuesday, April 12, reiterated its warning to the state government asking it to shut down loudspeakers in mosques till May 3. Party chief Thackeray asserted that this was a 'social issue and not a religious issue', and affirmed that his party would not back down on the subject. Thackeray further threatened to play Hanuman Chalisa on speakers, if the government refused to listen to him.

"Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut till May 3 otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," said MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

However, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hit out at MNS president Raj Thackeray and said, that no one needs to teach his party about Hindutva. Addressing a press briefing in Mumbai on Wednesday, Raut also snubbed the MNS supremo by asserting that only the late Balasaheb Thackeray had the power to give ultimatums in Maharashtra. Moreover, Raut claimed that BJP is using Thackeray as it doesn't have the gumption of taking the MVA government head-on.

