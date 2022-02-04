Chief Imam Of India Backs Population Control Bill Even As IUML Opposes Proposed Law

After BJP MP Rakesh Sinha brought upon the discussion of the Population Control Bill 2019 in the Rajya Sabha on Friday during the ongoing budget session, his views were supported by the Chief Imam of India Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi. While speaking with Republic Media Network about the bill, Dr Ilyasi, the chief Imam of the All India Imam Organization, expressed his support to the vision of the bill and added that by controlling the population, the nation will move further on the path of development. He said, "population control will fuel development. The nation should always be the priority."

Chief Imam of India supports Population Control Bill

Adding to his opinion, Chief Imam stated, “PM Modi is working for the welfare and development of the nation and the interest of the country should always be our priority. The population control bill is significant, as by controlling the population, we will have development.”

IUML opposes Population Control Bill, demands government to 'educate people'

Speaking further he reflected that India should not refrain from adopting the bill as similar legislations have already been implemented in various countries across the globe. Even as the bill was hailed by the Chief Imam of India, the opposition Congress party opposed it and denounced the BJP government over it. Joining the chorus with Congress was the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a political party predominantly based in Kerala.

Opposing the proposed law for controlling the growing population, Abdul Wahhab, IUML leader stated that the bill cannot bring a major reform and the government has to spread awareness among people by educating them. He further added that “the Union government should provide facilities to the underprivileged people and minorities. Extending his argument, he added that people should be educated about the issue and also cited that China is giving incentives to people who are reproducing more.”

Apart from this, it is noteworthy that Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi in 2020, had moved the Population Control Bill 2020 in the parliament.

Earlier, demanding the passage of the bill, Rakesh Sinha had asserted that, "Multinational organisations need cheap labour. That's why they want to change the whole discourse by telling the growing population as a demographic dividend."

