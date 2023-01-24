Amid the ongoing claims that Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) chief Jiban Singha Koch has entered India, Republic TV has accessed the videos that confirms the fact that the self-styled chief of banned militant outfit KLO has returned to the mainstream.

As per the accessed visuals, the KLO chief Jiban Singha Koch can be heard claiming that he will be taking part in bilateral peace talks with the Government of India. The talks will be actively mediated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to sources, it has been claimed that the KLO chief arrived in India a few days ago along with nine of his armed KLO associates. It has been learnt that Koch along with his associates entered the country through a village in the Mon district of Nagaland.

Reports suggest that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence is also assisting KLO apart from other terrorist organisations to commit subversion along the Siliguri Corridor of West Bengal.

Republic speaks to KLO interlocutor

Interlocutor in talks with KLO chief Jiban Singha Koch

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, KTO interlocutor Biswajit Ray said, “I spoke to him on January 12 when he said he wanted to return to India. He asked me as to who is going to receive him. He was in Myanmar. Before this he was in Bhutan. Before Bhutan he was in Bangladesh.”

“Jiban Singha Koch is ready to have a conversation with the Government of India regarding the peace talks. KLO is willing to surrender after the peace accord. They will give up arms. Camps in Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh will cease to exist,” Ray added.

What led KLO to change its position

“When P Chidambaram was the Home Minister and Tarun Gogoi was the Assam Chief Minister, they showed no interest. They did not want to talk to Jiban with a separate state demand. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was very serious about resolving the issue. He tasked Himanta Biswa Sarma to resolve the matter,” interlocutor Biswajit Ray added.

When will the peace accord be signed?

Informing about the arrival of Jiban Singha in India, Ray said, “Jiban and nine others are in India. The talks are likely to begin soon. We are expecting that the peace accord will be signed in the next few days.”

“The peace accord would be signed on the basis of the merger agreement of 1949. We have not given up our demand for the separate state. That’s part of our condition,” he added.

What is KLO?

The Kamtapur Liberation Organisation is a banned terror organisation in the country, which is working with the objective to carve out a separate Kamtapur state comprising six districts of West Bengal and four districts of Assam.

The militant organisation was formed on December 28, 1995, by students from the indigenous Rajbongshi community. Notably, the outfit was banned by the Indian Government in 1997. Since then, they have been constantly changing their base locations from the jungles of Bhutan to Bangladesh and reports suggest that they were recently hiding in the jungles of Myanmar.