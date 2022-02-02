China & Pakistan Brought Together By Modi Govt: Rahul Gandhi Triggers Row In Parliament

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday underlined that China and Pakistan- two nuclear-capable neighbours of India - have joined hands. The Congress party leader blamed the ruling BJP government for not being able to meet the 'single biggest' strategic goal of India's foreign policy of keeping the two countries separate.

"What you have done is, you have brought them together", he said, adding, "Look at the weapons they are buying, the countries they are speaking to. The country is at risk, it is at risk from the inside. I am very uncomfortable about where my country stands right now."

The Chinese have a very clear vision of what they want to do. The single biggest strategic goal of India's foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan and China separate. What you have done is, you have brought them together: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/hcHjiuFl9m — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

Rahul Gandhi received a swift rebuttal from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who retorted that the China-Pakistan relationship is older than the Modi government.

Rahul Gandhi alleged in Lok Sabha that it is this Government which brought Pakistan and China together.Perhaps, some history lessons are in order:



-In 1963,Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam valley to China.



-China built the Karakoram highway through PoK in the 1970s. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 2, 2022

-From the 1970s, the two countries also had close nuclear collaboration.



-In 2013, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor started.



So, ask yourself: were China and Pakistan distant then? — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 2, 2022

'2 Indias have come into existence'

In his reply on the Motion of thanks for the President's address, Rahul Gandhi also claimed that 'two Indias' have been created under the BJP government. The former Congress President compartmentalized India into parts- one of whom he referred to as 'extremely rich', who did not require electricity, water, and other necessities but still controlled the heartbeat of the country and the other, of 'the poor, the downtrodden'. He claimed that there was an unbridgable gap between the two Indias.

"How these two India's came into existence. You took away lakhs of crores of Rupees from small and medium industry and informal sector and gave it to the millionaires and billionaires of the country," said the Congress leader, moving on to slam the government's initiatives of demonetisation.

"The result of all these initiatives is evident today when over 84% of the population has a reduced income and are slowly moving towards poverty," he said, adding that in the UPA regime, unlike the NDA regime, people were moving out of poverty.

Coming to the millionaires and billionaires, who he compared with the different variants of COVID, and said, "They are spreading in the system of India. There is one man in particular (referring to Gautam Adani) to whom the government is giving away all the ports, airports, electricity to."

'You talk about employment?'

Rahul Gandhi also talked about unemployment in his address. "You speak of providing employment, 3 cr youth lost their jobs in 2021. Today India is facing the highest unemployment in 50 yrs. You talk of Made in India, Start-Up India, but the youth didn't get the employment they were supposed to. The one they had has also disappeared," the Congress leader said.

He added," You never speak on these issues because you know that the moment you speak the youth of the country will look at you and say you are joking."